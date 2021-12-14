Valorant beginners guide: What does ACS mean?

Valorant sees a rise in numbers with new players joining the game every day. And yet, despite several guides and FAQs, many have struggled to accustom themselves to the in-game terms and language.

Sometimes it may affect the gaming experience of the respective players and their teammates as they fail to communicate with each other properly during a match. However, it is not a tough job to learn these things. Especially something like ACS.

ACS is an in-game term that reflects a player's overall performance in a match and it also determines the RR (rank-rating) of the player.

What does ACS mean in Valorant?

ACS in Valorant is an abbreviation of "Average Combat Score." Players prefer to call it ACS to communicate more smoothly and fluently. ACS defines a player's overall performance which includes kills, assists, deaths, ability usage, first blood, damage, economic awareness and much more.

Being an FPS title, Valorant is mostly about gunplay and aim. Finishing the opponents is one of the most important aspects of this game. Apart from that, the game demands a lot from a player regarding agent utilization. Perfection in all parts determines the overall performance of a player, which is then reflected in their ACS.

Some players may become confused after seeing lower ACS than their teammates who have a lesser kill count than them. Such a case might occur if the other players have dealt higher damage or utilized their agents' abilities efficiently which somehow didn't show up on the ACS counter.

The player with the highest ACS between the two teams is considered the Match MVP and while the player with the highest ACS of any team is rewarded as that team's Team MVP.

Since a player's RR (rank-rating) depends on his ACS during the match, a higher ACS can save a player from a severe RR deduction even after losing a match in Valorant.

More about Valorant, the first 5v5 tactical shooter from Riot Games

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS titles around the globe. Two teams go up against each other and the team that secures 13 rounds is declared the winner of the match. The match is divided into two halves, and the attackers and the defenders switch their sides after half the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since its release in June 2020, the game has attracted a lot of new players into the tactical shooter. The unique combination of agent abilities and gunplay makes Valorant distinctive from the other games in the market.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan