Valorant Champions 2021 Acend vs Gambit Grand Finals: Schedule for all regions, where to watch, and more

Acend meets Gambit in the final of Valorant Champions 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Angshuman Dutta
ANALYST
Modified Dec 12, 2021 12:53 PM IST
It has been an exciting year for Valorant's competitive scene. The year-long VCT has seen many teams fight in their regions through Challengers and Masters. The top 16 of them qualified for the first Championship.

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS! The final fight for a chance to be the first to lift the #VALORANTChampions Trophy.@AcendClub vs. @GambitEsports December 12. 9 AM PT. Watch the Opening Ceremony and Finals live at valorantesports.com https://t.co/DfIPkNFHhN

It has been nearly two weeks since Champions began. Fans have watched their teams soar, crash, and everything in between. The tournament has seen controversies, significant upsets and teams performing beyond everyone's wildest imagination. After the dust settled, only two teams remained - Acend and Gambit.

When and where to catch the finals of Valorant Champions 2021

The finale will be streamed live on Valorant's channels on YouTube and Twitch. Before the final, fans can check the uploaded videos to get acquainted with the tournament trajectory of the finalists.

The match between Gambit vs Acend is scheduled as follows:

  • 9:00 AM PT
  • NOON ET
  • 6:00 PM BST
  • 10:30 PM IST
  • 2:00 AM JST (next day)

Gambit came into the tournament on the back of winning the Berlin Masters. They were the potential winners in most predictions. Although they had faltered here and there during the tournament, they have produced a strong showing overall to get to the final.

It's down to TWO! @GambitEsports take on @AcendClub.Who'll be the first winner of #VALORANTChampions? Tune in tomorrow at 9 AM PT for our Finals Ceremony ➡️ valorantesports.com https://t.co/VcRzRyNwpS

Acend has had a controversial start to their tournament, through no fault of their own. Vivo Keyd surprisingly defeated them in their first match before the results got overturned. But since then, it has been a clinical performance from them in the playoffs.

Two back-to-back 2-0 results, one against Team Secret and the latest against Team Liquid, got them in the grand finals of the biggest Valorant event of the year. They now face the Berlin Masters winner for the crown and the title. Interestingly, Acend has already defeated Gambit twice in the VCT this year.

BATTLE FOR THE THRONE! #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/wBCqnaq2ae

Gambit's only loss in their last five matches is to Acend in the VCT EMEA Challengers Playoffs. It remains to be seen who manages to prevail over the other in this exciting conclusion to the first-ever Championship.

Edited by Srijan Sen
