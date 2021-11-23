Valorant Champions 2021: All upcoming weapon cosmetics, cards, and more

Valorant Champions 2021 is arriving soon and is bringing a lot of goodies for fans of the popular shooter.

Every single item that is being made available during the event will be time- exclusive and won’t be available for later. Those interested in getting the exclusive items can find them from 24 November 2021 to 12 December 2021. The latter date marks the end of the Valorant Champions.

As for the items that will be coming with Valorant’s upcoming global event, this article will be giving an in-depth look at all the skins, player cards, and twitch drops that will be available to the fans during this time period.

What items are coming during Valorant Champions 2021

Weapon skins

The first item that gets any player’s attention in the game is the weapon skin. The latest Champions 2021 weapon collection comes with an event-themed Vandal and a Karambit knife with the same color accent. Both of these skins have their own unique set of animations.

Player cards

When a rookie is welcomed to the game, the first element that is noticed is the player card. Fortunately, the new event bundle also includes them. Valorant enthusiasts will be getting three different player cards featuring Brimstone in red accent, Phoenix with yellow accent, and Sage with blue accent.

These player cards directly relate to the latest DIE FOR YOU animated music video that has been released for Valorant Champions 2021.

Twitch drops

Finally, players are getting free twitch drops during the long run of the Valorant Champions. From 1-11 December 2021, the Valorant Champions spray can be claimed by those who tune into the event stream on Twitch.

For the gun buddy, players will have to tune into the Twitch livestream on December 12 to receive it.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



> Get the spray by watching Champions anytime between Dec 1st - 11th.

> Get the gun buddy by watching the Champions Final, starting on Dec 12th at 9am PST. Twitch Drops | #VALORANT > Get the spray by watching Champions anytime between Dec 1st - 11th.> Get the gun buddy by watching the Champions Final, starting on Dec 12th at 9am PST. Twitch Drops | #VALORANT > Get the spray by watching Champions anytime between Dec 1st - 11th.> Get the gun buddy by watching the Champions Final, starting on Dec 12th at 9am PST. https://t.co/RVBwC3EWuk

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, all of these items will be made available during the Valorant Champions 2021 event. However, Riot Games might have other surprises in their back pocket.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul