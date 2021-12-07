Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Playoff stage schedule, where to watch, and more

After year-long tournaments across the Challengers and Masters stages, Valorant Champions Tour is currently in its final leg. At Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin the best of the best teams from across the world are facing off to decide who will be crowned the ultimate Valorant champion of 2021.

The group stage which consisted of 16 teams divided into four groups, saw victory and heartbreak as the top 8 teams qualified for the playoff stage while others went home. Before the playoff stage kicks off on December 8, here's a look at the bracket, schedule and where to watch the matches.

Playoff stage bracket and schedule of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

The top two teams from each group have qualified for the playoff stage of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. These teams will face off in best-of-three knockout games, with the grand final being a best-of-five.

Here's a look at the bracket for the playoff stage:

Quarterfinals

Acend vs (Team Vikings / Team Secret) - December 8, 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- December 8, 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Team Liquid vs (Vision Striker / Cloud9 Blue) - December 9, 2021 (1.30 IST), December 8, 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Gambit Esports vs (Team Envy / X10 CRIT) - December 9, 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

- December 9, 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST) Fnatic vs KRU Esports - December 10, 2021 (1.30 IST), December 9, 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Semifinals

TBD vs TBD - December 11, 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

TBD vs TBD - December 12, 2021 (1.30 IST), December 11, 2021 (21.00 CET / 15.00 EST / 12.00 PST)

Grand Finals

TBD Vs TBD - December 12 2021 (22.30 IST / 18.00 CET / 12.00 EST / 9.00 PST)

Where to watch Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin Playoff Stage

All of the matches are being streamed live over on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels. Constant updates and scores are also being shared over on Valorant Champions Tour social media.

Other than that, several notable streamers are co-streaming the matches. Sportskeeda also covers the Valorant Champions 2021 with match reports, exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis and predictions. All of Sportskeeda’s coverage can be found here.

