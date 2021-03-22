Futbolist wins Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Turkey Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Turkey Stage 1 Masters has concluded with its grand final today, where Futbolist took a resounding 3:0 victory in the grand final against BBL Esports. Although the score suggests total domination, there were moments in the match when it felt otherwise.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021 is the first official tournament circuit by Riot Games. The circuit was announced on 24 November 2020 with a blog post. This Stage 1 Masters is the first phase of the three that will lead to the Valorant Champions event at the end of the year.

As Futbolist won the grand finals over BBL Esports, they bagged $30,000 and 100 VCT circuit points. BBL Esports, on the other hand, got $15,000 and 70 VCT circuit points as the runner up of the VCT Turkey Stage 1 Masters.

🏆🏆🏆 VALORANT Masters Türkiye Şampiyonu @FutbolistCo! 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/6qLl6ubeRs — VALORANT Champions Tour Türkiye (@valesports_tr) March 21, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Turkey Stage 1 Masters

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Turkey Stage 1 Masters Result

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Turkey Stage 1 Masters featured two groups of four teams in a GSL format, where the top two teams from each group advanced to the playoffs. The playoffs had a simple 4 team single-elimination bracket. Every match was best-of-3 except the grand final which was best-of-5.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Turkey Stage 1 Masters playoffs

Futbolist’s run throughout the Masters was a very dominant show of their superiority in the region. They did not lose a single map during their entire Masters run.

Grand Final Recap

Advertisement

In the first map, Bind, it was a close round, which Futbolist won in the overtime. The score read 16:14 over BBL Esports. In the second map, Split, Futbolist had a resounding victory over BBL Esports with a 13:8 score. Futbolist continued their dominance in the third map, Ascent, where they snagged the match point in even fewer number of rounds. The third map’s score was 13:6 in favor of Futbolist.

Emre "STERBEN" Demirci came out as a standout player from Futbolist. He showed spurs of great individual skill throughout the match.

Futbolist will be securing their place going forward into the rest of the VCT season and, as is quite apparent from their show of performance, they will be a force to reckon with in the coming days.

For more news on the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, keep an eye on Sportskeeda's Valorant Chamions Tour coverage.