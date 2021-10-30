Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier: Brackets and standings after Day 4

The Valorant Champions 2021 is only months away as teams prepare for the grand finale of the year-long world-spanning Valorant Champions Tour.

Valorant Champions Tour brought together Valorant teams from different corners of the world to determine who is the best of the best. After multiple Challengers and Masters, the top circuit point teams of each region along with the winners of Masters Berlin, Gambit Esports, qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021.

Aside from the top teams, Riot has also given a last chance for the top unqualified teams to qualify for Valorant Champions 2021, by winning the Last Chance Qualifier.

Valorant Champions Tour NA LCQ: Current bracket and standings

The Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier brings together the top 8 unqualified teams of the NA circuit point along with the two top teams of Valorant Oceania Tour (VOT), Order and Chief Esports.

However, Order and Chief Esports were unable to participate due to travel restrictions.

The teams qualified for VCT NA LCQ are,

100 Thieves - Circuit Points #3

Version1 - Circuit Points #4

FaZe Clan - Circuit Points #5

XSET - Circuit Points #6

Luminosity Gaming - Circuit Points #7

Rise - Circuit Points #8

Cloud9 Blue - Circuit Points #9

Gen.G Esports - Circuit Points #10

VALORANT Champions Tour NA @valesports_na Two more teams are out. Here is the bracket after Day 4 of the #VALORANTLCQ . See you all again tomorrow at 12pm PT. Two more teams are out. Here is the bracket after Day 4 of the #VALORANTLCQ. See you all again tomorrow at 12pm PT. https://t.co/FmRQ4ToHku

The brackets and match results of Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier are:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

100T vs Gen.G - 100T won (2-1)

XSET vs LG - XSET won (2-1)

FaZe vs Rise - Rise won (2 - 1)

V1 vs C9 B - C9 B won (2 - 0)

Upper Bracket Semifinals

100T vs XSET - 100T won (2 - 1)

Rise vs C9 B - Rise won (2 - 1)

Upper Bracket Final

100T vs Rise - Rise won (2 - 1)

Lower Bracket Round 1

Gen.G vs LG - Gen.G won (2 - 0)

FaZe vs V1 - V1 won (2 - 0)

Lower Bracket Round 2

C9 B vs Gen.G - C9 B won (2 - 1)

XSET vs V1 - XSET won (2 - 0)

Lower Bracket Round 3

C9 B vs XSET - TBD on Oct 30 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST)/ Oct 31 (00:30 IST)

Lower Bracket Final

(C9 B/ XSET) vs 100T - TBD on Oct 30 (15:00 PST/ 18:00 EST)/ Oct 31 (03:30 IST)

Grand Final

Rise vs (C9 B/ XSET/ 100T) - TBD on Oct 31 (12:00 PST/ 15:00 EST)/ Nov 1 (00:30 IST)

Rise is the first team to head into the Grand Final, where they’ll face off against the winner of the Lower Bracket Final.

