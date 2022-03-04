Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 EMEA Challengers returns this weekend with three matches

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 EMEA Challenger is set to return this weekend after a week's hiatus due to the ongoing border crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The Stage-1 EMEA Challenger was postponed last week after Russian military forces invaded Ukraine and escalated the crisis inside the country. The tournament will finally resume tomorrow. Only three matches will be played this weekend while the other matches of Week 4 will be hosted later when the situation improves.

Six out of ten teams will be in action in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 EMEA Challengers Week 4

On February 24, 2022, Russia attacked their neighboring country Ukraine following some political conflicts. After that, Russian military forces invaded the Ukrainian border, escalating the crisis inside the country. Many Esports athletes and other well-known people have commented regarding this matter as well.

In this turmoil, Riot decided to postpone the Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 EMEA Challengers Week 3 matches in everyone's greatest interest. As a result, the tournament came to a halt last week.

However, everyone was curious about when the tournament would resume again as the situation hasn't gotten better since last week. Yesterday, Riot announced that, there will be no matches this Friday. However, they are considering scheduling some fixtures this weekend.

Riot has finally announced the updated schedule for Stage-1 EMEA Challengers Week 4. Only three matches will be played this week. However, the rest of the matches in Week 4 will be hosted once the situation improves.

Here are the following matches that will be played in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage-1 EMEA Challengers this week:

SuperMassive Blaze vs BBL Esports (Group-B) - March 5 8:30 PM

G2 Esports vs Acend (Group-B) - March 5 11:30 PM

LDN United vs Team Liquid (Group-B) - March 6 9:30 PM

With just one month to go before Valorant Masters Stage-1, it will be interesting to see how Riot reschedules the remaining fixtures.

