Valorant community finds a way to change client home screen

The Valorant community recently came up with a process to change their client home screens. However, there has been no official confirmation from Riot Games.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 dropped a few days back with a massive change in the game. Players got a new default home screen, which portrayed Yoru, Phoenix, Viper, Cypher, Jett, standing in front of a giant teleporter.

However, lately, players still seem to experiment with their home screen by changing the background.

Valorant data miner with the Twitter username as, floxay, recently posted a video clip of his Valorant client home screen. It wasn’t the default home screen, but a small part from the “Year One Anthem” video.

No, this is not a future homescreen or something like that (I wish tho, I'd love to see this plane in the game somehow), I just simply replaced the current homescreen. — floxay (@floxayyy) June 24, 2021

This led to the influx of questions regarding the process and legality. Valorant community came up with a technique to change the Valorant client home screen background. However, it seems some are worried about the risk of getting a ban.

Valorant community figures out a way to change client home screen

Many Valorant players seem to have changed their Valorant home screen background. Yet, some are left wondering how to do it.

Recently, a YouTuber with the channel name ArashiNoOuji posted a video explaining the steps to change the Valorant client home screen. He has mentioned the following steps on how to do it:

Steps to find the default client home screen file location:

Click on Windows for Start Menu to appear. Type and search for “Valorant.” Right-click on the Valorant icon, then click on the “open file location”. The Valorant directory will appear. Right-click again on the Valorant icon, and then click on the “open file location.” Riot Client folder will appear. Then go back to Riot Games. Open the Valorant folder. Then open - the “live” folder > ShooterGame > Content > Movies. A “Menu” folder will appear. Open it. The default client home screen file will be located here.

Steps to change the client home screen background:

Create a .txt file Use the following code:

start "" "C:\ProgramData\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\Riot Games\VALORANT"

TIMEOUT 15

xcopy "C:\Users\Storm-Pc\Desktop\texts\HomeScreen.mp4" "I:\Riot Games\VALORANT\live\ShooterGame\Content\Movies\Menu" /K /H /Y

Put the file location of the new home screen video file (.mp3 format is preferred), after xcopy. Copy the default client home screen’s file location and place it, according to the above-mentioned code. Save the file with the “All files” extension, and close it. Double-click on the Valorant icon. Log in to the Valorant Account.

The new home screen will now appear on the Valorant game client.

Is it safe to change the Valorant client home screen?

Since there is no official statement from Riot Games about it, nothing is confirmed. There are strict policies by Riot Games against the use of any third-party application which may result in a ban. However, this method does not involve any third-party software.

As of yet, there is no news of a user getting a ban, but that doesn’t guarantee it's safe. It is still risky to do so as there is no official in-game way to change the client home screen. One can choose to change their home screen at their own risk.

