Valorant community ranks the voice actor of Agents

The Valorant community recently revealed their verdicts on social media and have given the rankings to all the voice actors for voicing their Agent's line.
Valorant has reached its height since its release in mid-2020. The unique gameplay combined with Agent abilities and gunplay has attracted lots of new players into the game. To enhance the gameplay experience for players, the developers have added separate voice lines for every Agent in the game.
There are currently 18 Agents in the game, and every Agent has its separate voice lines acted by 18 different voice actors. Recently the community chose the best voice actor among themselves.
Cypher and Omen voice lines are most appreciated by the Valorant community
Valorant developers have always tried to make the game more attractive and appealing for players by enhancing the gameplay experience all the time. By revealing the history and story behind all the Agents in the game, developers have tried to connect players emotionally with their favorite characters. Because of that, they introduced separate voice lines for every Agent in the game. Some highly talented voice actors performed the lines. Here are the names of all of them:
All Valorant voice actors
- Brimstone: Steve Blum
- Phoenix: Afolabi Alli
- Sage: Naomi Yang
- Sova: Aaron Vodovoz
- Viper: Ashly Burch
- Cypher: Nabil Elouahabi
- Reyna: Karina Altamirano
- Killjoy: Eva Feiler
- Breach: David Menkin
- Omen: Jason Marnocha
- Jett: Shannon Williams
- Raze: Carolina Ravassa
- Skye: Miranda O’Hare
- Yoru: Daisuke Takahashi
- Astra: Effie Nkrumah
- KAY/O: Gabe Kunda
- Chamber: Hugo Pierre Martin
- Neon: Vanille Velasquez
Players have delivered mixed reactions regarding their favorite voice actors. Some have given Omen the top spot. Few believe Cypher's voice lines are the best in the game. Some also appreciate Reyna, Kay/O, and Brimstone's voice line.
All the voice actors have done an excellent job and helped players to have a better experience while playing the game. Developers have added new voice lines for several Agents in one of the earlier updates in the game. It will be interesting to see if they come up with something unique like this in the upcoming updates.