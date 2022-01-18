Valorant community seeks Riot's attention on griefers in lower ranks

Valorant has seen issues regarding toxicity and throwers in the Ranked mode since its launch in June 2020. Riot Games often receives several complaints regarding this matter, as almost every player has faced it at least once.

The Valorant community recently tried to get the developer's attention on griefers as it has become a significant issue. Many gamers sabotage their teammates by giving away locations and other information to opponents and deliberately performing poorly 'just to have fun'.

However, it is sometimes very frustrating for users who play the Ranked mode seriously as it degrades their gaming experience.

Players recently raised their voices and asked the publisher to look into this issue and take the necessary steps to resolve it.

Valorant community thinks gamers should be banned after multiple reports for throwing

Valorant offers multiple game modes. Competitive modes are made for users who want to climb up to a higher rank and secure a place on the leaderboard. They can queue up alone or with friends in a party (except a 4-person lobby).

While playing with random teammates, players often face unpleasant situations that damage their gaming experience. They meet griefers who deliberately play badly to lose. While it is fun for these individuals, other team members find the act quite frustrating and irritating.

Valorant gamers are using social media and Reddit to seek the attention of the developers regarding this matter. According to them, users receiving multiple reports of sabotaging should get banned permanently.

jkl @jkl_552 trashtalking throwers in valorant when they sabotage the game too much 🙄 trashtalking throwers in valorant when they sabotage the game too much 🙄

Memelas @AaColibri

In valorant i play at half the ping, with spanish talkers only and the people i have seen is less toxic. @DpsDeku I'm gradually moving to valorant, i'm plat and high gold because i solo que, and the number of throwers and dps on tanks and healers ruin the game so bad.In valorant i play at half the ping, with spanish talkers only and the people i have seen is less toxic. @DpsDeku I'm gradually moving to valorant, i'm plat and high gold because i solo que, and the number of throwers and dps on tanks and healers ruin the game so bad.In valorant i play at half the ping, with spanish talkers only and the people i have seen is less toxic.

Jorgie @JV_HUBB I've played with nothing but throwers and trolls in Valorant. While in League nothing but idiots. Like today is not my day at all lol I've played with nothing but throwers and trolls in Valorant. While in League nothing but idiots. Like today is not my day at all lol

37 @Potatoes_AXL Man shooters are the worst. First game in valorant after a few months got 2 slur using throwers, the second game we were winning by 8 points and the player that instalocked my main leaves so its 4v5, and the other 3 silent teammates that somehow find their mics at the end screen. Man shooters are the worst. First game in valorant after a few months got 2 slur using throwers, the second game we were winning by 8 points and the player that instalocked my main leaves so its 4v5, and the other 3 silent teammates that somehow find their mics at the end screen.

Some also think that high-ranked players do this kind of stuff more often from their alternative accounts.

The game has gained immense popularity in a short period. The attractive combination between Agent's abilities and gunplay makes this title unique. Many users have tried the title out and contributed to its success.

Riot has also put in some relentless work to make it more entertaining and user-friendly. It will be interesting to see if they take any steps to solve this issue.

Edited by Ravi Iyer