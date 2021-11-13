Valorant community are unhappy as Riot reverses mid-stream smurfing ban

Valorant community is unhappy with Riot's decision to overturn the given ban for smurfing on the livestream. According to them, the publishers are encouraging content creators to smurf by reversing the ban.

Valorant fans also think that it will not solve the issue. Instead, it will increase the number of smurfs in the game.

Valorant community demand permanent bans to all the smurfs, including content creators

Valorant players always complain about getting smurfs in their opponent. Previously, developers have taken multiple steps to combat smurfing. But it never reached the expectations of the gamers. However, a few days back, Riot announced that they would take strict measures to free the game from smurfs.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT As part of our effort to combat smurfs in the VALORANT Competitive queue, we recently initiated a ban wave on accounts that were compromised and/or violated our Terms of Service. Not sure if that includes you? Read our Terms of Service here: riot.com/3bGobib As part of our effort to combat smurfs in the VALORANT Competitive queue, we recently initiated a ban wave on accounts that were compromised and/or violated our Terms of Service. Not sure if that includes you? Read our Terms of Service here: riot.com/3bGobib

To keep their words, Riot has already started their process. Recently, they banned a lot of smurf accounts as well. Some content creators also faced the consequences of smurfing as well. Some were even banned in front of their viewers in the livestream as well.

But the situation changed when Riot reversed their ban for popular Valorant Twitch streamer iiTzTimmy. Recently, iiTzTimmy was playing Valorant in his livestream, where he was taking a challenge to take one of his Iron ranked accounts to Radiant. He was banned for surfing in the middle of a match. However, after 20 minutes, he again got his account back, and he was permitted to finish his challenge, and his account will be banned permanently after that. The content creator said:

"I spoke to a Valorant dev and he said that my account was banned due to surfing. I contacted my agency as I shouldn't get banned until my marathon stream is over. Riot reconsidered the situation and I got my account back. But it will be banned once I reach Radiant and my stream is over."

After that, some Valorant fans question Riot's decision on reversing the ban. According to them, it is just another way of supporting smurfs. Encouraging content creators to smurf can influence anyone to play on a lower-ranked account.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Riot needs to rethink their decision after the anger comes from Valorant fans. It will be interesting to see if Riot responds to this or not.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar