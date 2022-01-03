Valorant community urges Riot to implement Honor System in-game like League of Legends

Valorant's gaming community is demanding Riot introduce an Honor System in-game to tackle toxicity in matches.

Valorant players often complain about in-game toxicity from some random teammates and opponents. The abusive language, rude behavior, and other unpleasant activities degrade the gameplay experience for many players as well.

Players have proposed Riot to implement an Honor System just like the one they had in their other title, League of Legends. According to the community, it will help the developer to track players' behavior in-game and eventually enable them to minimize toxicity in Valorant.

Valorant community also proposed a concept design of Honor System on Reddit

Toxicity is a common issue for every multiplayer game. Since its release in 2020, Valorant has also experienced this issue. Some players have also complained about mental bullying and harassing incidents in the game. Riot has taken several steps to resolve this matter but failed to make Valorant free from toxic players.

However, the Valorant community proposed Riot another option to try and stop toxicity in the game. Valorant already has a report option in the game where players can lodge a complaint against their toxic teammates. However, according to some players, the Honor System in the game may be impactful in resolving this issue.

Riot already has this system in their famous title League of Legends. Players can rate their teammates' activity after a game by using this system.

Players have also proposed a concept design for the Honor System in Valorant. According to them, Riot should introduce an option to rate their teammates on the basis of these categories:

1) Calm and Collected

2) Good Teammate

3) The Shotcaller

Players also suggested to add a level up system for Honor and also free rewards for reaching the next level. This will increase interest among players in order to maintain good behavior in the game.

Riot has always been keen to maintain a good environment in the game to offer a better gaming experience to players. The Honor System is a proven strategy to tackle toxicity in League of Legends. It will be interesting to see if Riot introduces something similar in Valorant or not.

