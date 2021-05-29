Valorant Conquerors Championship 2021 road map: What’s in store for Indian and South Asian teams?

A new announcement brought hope to both the Indian and South Asian Valorant teams as NODWIN Gaming is partnering with Riot Games to bring the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2021.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC) 2021 is the South Asian counterpart of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021. The VCC will be focusing on all the teams in the South Asian region as they battle against each other for the eventual slot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

The exclusion of the South Asian region from the international Valorant esports scene had been a center point of conversation among the countries in this region. Finally, all the teams stand a chance to fight for their claim of the Valorant Champions throne.

A complete roadmap of Valorant Conquerors Championship

The Valorant Conquerors Championship is set to be the qualifying tournament for the APAC Last Chance qualifiers, which will carve a straight path towards VCT 2021. The championship will boast multiple sub-regional qualifiers for all the teams in the South Asia region fighting for a total of INR 25 Lacs ($ 33,000) and an eventual opportunity to represent their country in the world-class stage of VCT 2021.

The entire Valorant Conquerors Championship will be divided into six regional qualifiers held by several countries in the South Asian region. The six qualifiers are for:

India

Pakistan and Afghanistan

Sri Lanka and the Maldives

Bangladesh

Nepal and Bhutan

Wildcard

Registration for all six different regional qualifiers will begin on June 15th. All the teams in each qualifier will then go through a set of open and closed qualifiers. Each qualifier will have a set of reserved slots that will be filled by the teams qualifying for these closed qualifiers.

All qualifying teams from each of these six qualifiers will then advance to the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

As all the teams from these regions test their might in the Valorant Conquerors Championship, only the best team gets the chance to advance to the APAC Last Chance Qualifier. There, the qualifying team will be battling against all the best teams from Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia who will be competing for a chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions at the end of the VCT 2021.

