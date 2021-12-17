Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 registrations: start time, end date, and more

Riot Games is ready to host the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 in collaboration with NODWIN Gaming. The tournament was hosted last June for the first time. It had given South Asian Valorant teams a chance to compete in the qualification tournament for the Valorant Champions 2021.

Global Esports was the champion of the first edition of the Valorant Conquerors Championship and represented the entire region in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Riot has already revealed the roadmap of VCT 2022. This time, the organizers are ready to offer more chances to the South Asian region. The Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 will be the qualifying tournament for the South Asian teams. They will compete for the Split 1 Asia Pacific (APAC) Challenger Playoffs in the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022.

South Asian teams and players are already excited about the upcoming Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022. In this article, teams and players will get some more details about the registration dates and process of the tournament.

Everything to know about the registration process for the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022

All teams from South Asia will compete in the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 for their place in the Split 1 Asia Pacific (APAC) Challenger Playoffs. They will eventually compete for a slot at the VCT Masters 1 in April 2022. Teams from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives will compete in the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022.

NODWIN Gaming has already revealed some details about the registration dates of the upcoming tournament.

Start Date:

The registration process for the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 will start on January 6th, 2022. Teams can get more details by visiting this link.

End Date:

NODWIN Gaming is yet to reveal the end date of the registration process. However, it is expected to end around January 20, 2022.

How to register:

Players will be able to see the registration link active on January 6th, 2022 and they can register their name by visiting this link.

Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 is almost here (Image via NODWIN Gaming)

After the end of last year's Valorant Conquerors Championship and Global Esports' excellent performance in the APAC LCQ, Riot promised that they will come up with some better opportunities in the coming years. To keep their promise, they are back again with the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022.

It will be interesting to see how South Asian teams utilize this opportunity to make a mark in the international Valorant circuit.

