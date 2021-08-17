Valorant Conquerors Championship: All teams qualified for Main Event, schedule, and more

The Valorant Conquerors Championship will start on August 20, where the top teams of South Asia will compete for their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Riot Games will host the Valorant Champions Tour 2021 this November, where the top global teams will compete for the title of world champion. All sides need to be on top of their specific region's leaderboard by gathering Circuit Points from all the Riot events to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, the biggest Valorant event of the year.

However, for South Asian teams, the only way to secure their slot in the VCT 2021 is by winning the APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

In May, Riot announced the Valorant Conquerors Championship in collaboration with NODWIN Gaming for South Asian teams. The winner would qualify for the VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the qualifying event of Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

Valorant Conquerors Championship: Everything to know

After seven regional qualifiers, including a Wildcard Qualifier, a total of eight teams have made it to the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event:

Velocity Gaming

Salt Esports

Damaru Gaming

Crash Landin On You

Exceeli Esports

Team Exploit

Enigma Gaming

Format and bracket

The Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event will be divided into two stages: Playoffs and Finals.

In the Playoffs, the eight teams will be split into two groups, and the matches will be played in a double-elimination method. The top two teams in each group will make the Finals.

Group A

Velocity Gaming

Exceeli Esports

Team Exploit

Crash Landin On You

Group B

Damaru Gaming

Salt Esports

Global Esports

Enigma Gaming

The VCC group stage format (Image via Liquipedia)

The Finals will also be in a double-elimination method and will start on August 27.

The VCC Finals bracket (Image via Liquipedia)

Prize pool

The champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship will receive $16,500 and a slot in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier. They will face teams from Korea, Japan, and SEA to secure a place in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

The second and third-placed teams will receive $8,000 and $3,500 as prize money, respectively.

All matches will be broadcast live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channels.

