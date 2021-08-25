Valorant Conquerors Championship: All teams qualified for Playoffs

After months of online regional qualifiers and group stage matches, fans have finally found the top four teams in the Valorant Conquerors Championship who will compete for the title this weekend.

The Valorant Conquerors Championship is the only chance for the South Asian teams to qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the qualifying event of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

The winner of the VCC will get a chance to compete with teams from Korea, Japan, China, and SEA. The APAC Last Chance Qualifier winner will secure their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour 2021, the biggest event of Valorant this year.

All the top South Asian teams have competed in the Valorant Conquerors Championship, and fans have finally found the top four teams in the region.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs will in a few days

The Valorant Conquerors Championship will start on August 27 and continue till August 29. The region's top four teams will compete for the lion's share of the $33,000 prize pool along with their slot in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier.

Here are the four teams who have qualified for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs:

1) Team Exploit (Pakistan)

Team Exploit won the Valorant Conquerors Championship Pakistan & Afghanistan Qualifier 2 and qualified for the main event. They beat Clash Landing On You and Velocity Gaming in the group stage to qualify for the Playoffs.

Congratulations @exploitstorm on becoming 1st team to secure a spot in the #VCC Grand Finals 🔥🔥



Who will claim the remaining 3 spots?

📺 Nodwin YT Hindi https://t.co/ZF2gQcF0T9

📺 Nodwin YT EN https://t.co/1rEIkPSMFg

📺Streaming on FB, YT & Twitch pic.twitter.com/lJ3ybnCo9n — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) August 22, 2021

Team Exploit stunned Velocity Gaming, one of the favorites to win the title, in the group stage. They will be the only team from Pakistan in the Playoffs and one of the favorites to win the title.

2) Global Esports (India)

Global Esports qualified for the main event by beating Team XO in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifier 2. In the group stage, they beat Damaru Gaming and Enigma Gaming to qualify for the Playoffs.

Congratulations @globalesportsin on becoming 2nd team to secure a spot in the #VCC Grand Finals 🔥🔥



Who will claim the remaining 2 spots?#VCC GFP Day 3 LIVE now!

📺 Nodwin YT Hindi https://t.co/ZF2gQcF0T9

📺 Nodwin YT EN https://t.co/1rEIkPSMFg

📺Streaming on FB, YT & Twitch pic.twitter.com/FTWJsbfMeq — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) August 22, 2021

Global Esports is one of the strongest teams in the region. They won both games in the group stage flawlessly. The team will look to dominate in the Playoffs as well.

3) Velocity Gaming (India)

Velocity Gaming was stunned by Team Exploit in the group stage tie, sending them into the lower bracket. However, they made their way through to the Playoffs by eliminating Exceeli Esports.

Congratulations @officialvlt on becoming the 3rd team to secure a spot in the #VCC Grand Finals 🔥🔥



The Battle for the final spot is on!

📺 Nodwin YT Hindi https://t.co/ZF2gQcF0T9

📺 Nodwin YT EN https://t.co/1rEIkPSMFg

📺Streaming on FB, YT & Twitch pic.twitter.com/YZIEErszEi — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) August 22, 2021

Velocity Gaming has dominated the Indian Valorant scene for quite a while now. They will now fight for a chance to compete against the top teams in the APAC region.

4) Enigma Gaming (India)

Enigma Gaming is the last team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs. They fell to the lower bracket after losing to Global Esports.

Congratulations Enigma Gaming on becoming the 4th & finnal team to secure a spot in the #VCC Grand Finals 🔥🔥



Nail-biting games by all the teams! ♥️🔥

Watch the #VCC Grand Finals LIVE starting 27th August

📺Streaming on FB, YT & Twitch pic.twitter.com/kXzTtP62t1 — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) August 22, 2021

However, they climbed their way through to the Playoffs by knocking out the champions of Pakistan, Salt Esports, in the elimination match.

The playoffs will start on August 27. Team Exploit will face Enigma Gaming in the inaugural match, followed by the "El-Classico" between Global Esports and Velocity Gaming.

