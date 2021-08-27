Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs: Schedule, bracket and more

Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs will start today and the teams will compete for the title over the next three days to become the best Valorant team of South Asia.
After months of qualifiers and group stage matches, only four teams are left in the competition. The four qualified teams for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs are:
- Team Exploit (Pakistan)
- Global Esports (India)
- Velocity Gaming (India)
- Enigma Gaming (India)
The champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship will qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier which is already a part of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. All four qualified teams are currently dreaming of representing their region.
Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs will witness South Asia’s best Valorant teams battle it out one last time to grab a spot at APAC LCQ and take home a grand prize pool of 25 lakhs INR.
Schedule and Bracket
27 August 2021
Match 1 (2:00 pm IST): Team Exploit vs Enigma Gaming
Match 2 (4:30 pm IST): Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming
Match 3 (7:00 pm IST): Loser of Match 1 vs Loser of Match 2
28 August 2021
Match 4 (5:00 pm IST): Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2
Match 5 (7:30 pm IST): Loser of Match 4 vs Winner of Match 3
29 August 2021
Grand Finals (5:00 pm IST): Winner of Match 4 vs Winner of Match 5
All the matches will be a best-of-three series except the Grand-Finals which is going to be a best-of-five tie.
Prizepool
The champions of the tournament will receive the lion's share of the $33,000 prize pool. In addition to that, the team will also secure a slot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier and will compete against the teams of Korea, Japan, China and SEA to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.
After all the hard work, this is the final chance for all four teams to showcase their highest potential in the next few days. All matches will be broadcast live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.