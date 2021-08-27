Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs: Schedule, bracket and more

Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs will start today and the teams will compete for the title over the next three days to become the best Valorant team of South Asia.

After months of qualifiers and group stage matches, only four teams are left in the competition. The four qualified teams for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs are:

Team Exploit (Pakistan)

Global Esports (India)

Velocity Gaming (India)

Enigma Gaming (India)

Take a closer look at the potential record-setters competing for South Asia’s most prestigious title of #VCC here 🔗https://t.co/NVMITE5dik



Who’s likely to make history in the #VCC2021 Grand Finals?

💥@globalesportsin

💥Enigma Gaming

💥@exploitstorm

💥@officialvlt pic.twitter.com/w6mivIIFmC — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) August 23, 2021

The champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship will qualify for the APAC Last Chance Qualifier which is already a part of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021. All four qualified teams are currently dreaming of representing their region.

Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs will start tomorrow

Valorant Conquerors Championship Playoffs will witness South Asia’s best Valorant teams battle it out one last time to grab a spot at APAC LCQ and take home a grand prize pool of 25 lakhs INR.

Schedule and Bracket

27 August 2021

Match 1 (2:00 pm IST): Team Exploit vs Enigma Gaming

Match 2 (4:30 pm IST): Global Esports vs Velocity Gaming

Match 3 (7:00 pm IST): Loser of Match 1 vs Loser of Match 2

28 August 2021

Match 4 (5:00 pm IST): Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2

Match 5 (7:30 pm IST): Loser of Match 4 vs Winner of Match 3

29 August 2021

Grand Finals (5:00 pm IST): Winner of Match 4 vs Winner of Match 5

All the matches will be a best-of-three series except the Grand-Finals which is going to be a best-of-five tie.

Brace yourself for a super show! The much anticipated VCC Grand Finals start Tomorrow!



Which team will be called the Conquerors?

LIVE Tomorrow, August 27th, 2:00 PM IST onwards 📺



Hindi - https://t.co/NQtcSWM3NZ

English - https://t.co/L9LGvA26et#vcc #grandfinals #broadcast pic.twitter.com/BUinFFQhha — NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) August 26, 2021

Prizepool

The champions of the tournament will receive the lion's share of the $33,000 prize pool. In addition to that, the team will also secure a slot in the APAC Last Chance Qualifier and will compete against the teams of Korea, Japan, China and SEA to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour 2021.

After all the hard work, this is the final chance for all four teams to showcase their highest potential in the next few days. All matches will be broadcast live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel.

