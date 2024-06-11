Valorant "could not enter matchmaking" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Valorant has many errors that players could encounter while playing the game. The one most seen has been the "could not enter matchmaking" error right after queuing for a match. This error could stem from many reasons, ranging from network connectivity issues to hardware issues. It could even boil down to Riot Games servers encountering problems leading to compromised matchmaking.

Most of the time, the "could not enter matchmaking" error is minor and gets fixed easily. Here are a few ways players can go about trying to fix the error in the game.

Note: The solutions provided herein are not guaranteed to work.

Valorant's "could not enter matchmaking" error: How to fix it

The "could not enter matchmaking" error usually appears because of connectivity issues. So, the first few areas to check and improve have to do with your network connection:

Flush DNS

Domain Name System (DNS) issues can often affect your connectivity in the game. This calls for flushing your DNS.

Open your command prompt with administrative rights. Now, run the command ipconfig /flushdns .

. Once this process is done, hit restart on your PC.

This will help apply the changes and successfully clean out your DNS. Restart Valorant and queue for a match to see if the changes helped.

Hardware Issue

You could also be facing Hardware issues when it comes to your network. It is then best to restart the computer once or twice to see if it helps.

Alternatively, put your device on Airplane Mode and then bring it back to the normal setting.

Disconnect and reconnect with your wifi or switch off your router.

Next, restart the router and reconnect to see if this helps clean up the choked network.

Also, check for large downloads going on in the background. These could take all the necessary speed away from the game causing it to not work efficiently.

Check with Riot Support

Riot Support has a dedicated X handle where it posts regular updates regarding the game's state.

Go on to this X handle to see if any maintenance is currently ongoing causing the "could not enter matchmaking" error.

You can also raise a ticket to Riot Games. Head over to the official Riot Games website.

Here, you will see a small Riot Games icon on your top left. Hover over it to see a dropdown list where all the games from the maker are listed.

Pick Valorant. Once on the official Valorant page, go for Support from the bar on the top.

Once you click it, another drop-down list will appear, pick the Support option from that list. You will be prompted to a page where the top bar shall have a "SUBMIT A TICKET" option.

Click on it and the next page will present you with a dropdown list of issues. Pick "Technical Issues" and raise your ticket as the prompts guide your forwards.

These were some effective ways to deal with the "could not enter matchmaking" error in Valorant. As mentioned, the error usually is minor and should most likely disappear upon simply restarting the game or your Riot Client. If those options don't work, try some of the ways mentioned above.