Valorant dev opens up about inspirations that lead to the creation of the iconic Prime skins

After the massive success of the Prime skins in Valorant, the developers at Riot Games have finally announced the Prime 2.0 skin bundle.

According to the latest announcement from the developers of Valorant, the Prime 2.0 bundle is set to arrive along with the Episode 2 Act 2 update on March 2nd. One of the prime attractions of this bundle is the fact that instead of presenting a completely new design for the knife, the developers have chosen to make the melee weapon appear identical to the iconic karambit knife.

The Prime 2.0 bundle is set to include four weapon skins, one melee skin, one player card, one in-game spray, and two gun buddies for a cost of 7100 Valorant Points. Additionally, players will also be able to purchase individual skins and items included in the Prime 2.0 bundle from the in-game store.

Once this Prime 2.0 Set drops I am for sure copping this Prime Phantom HOLY 🔥 #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/FIctaEGSQx — Dreadful 🌸 (@xDreadful) March 1, 2021

Valorant developers reveal inspiration behind Prime skins

When asked about the inspiration or notable concepts that might have led to the inception of Prime skins in Valorant, Senior Weapons Artist at Riot Games, Chris Stone, spoke at length about the vision that the designers had for this specific bundle.

Chris said,

"We took inspiration from many hypercar designs that you’d see in the Geneva Motor Show. Specifically, the exhaust ports and FX interaction on the side of the guns was inspired by car exhaust backfire on high-end cars."

The Senior Weapons Artist for Valorant further explained how the goal behind the designs for Prime 2.0 was to provide players with an even greater aggressive feeling than Prime 1.0 while using these skins. To ensure this happens, the designers focused more on angular designs as well as emissive elements all across the skin.

the prime 2.0 bundle is gonna be sick@PlayVALORANT take my money — luca (@zyyVFX) March 1, 2021

Speaking about the iconic Karambit knife and the inspiration behind it, Chris explained,

"Players have been asking for a karambit-style melee for a while. We thought this was a great opportunity to put our own spin on it by creating a unique high-end karambit with some unique equip animations, while still preserving that classic karambit interaction through the inspect [feature]."

With that said, the goal that the developers have for skins in Valorant is not just limited to visual appeal, but is also to provide players with a special feeling while using a skin.