Valorant dev teases seasonal voice lines

Valorant recently introduced its first major seasonal content. A new game mode in the form of Snowball Fight, Decorations in the Icebox map, and the new Winterwunderland cosmetic pack certainly has the fans excited for the Holidays.

This is the first limited time event in Valorant since its launch. With its amazing reception, fans expect Riot games to bring more limited time events in the future.

Season's beatings!



Chill out with the new limited time Snowball Fight mode, playable now through the 29th. Skate into your first match today and unlock the Snowbro Gun Buddy for free. pic.twitter.com/XuhZS9FeGq — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) December 15, 2020

On Reddit, a fan suggested adding seasonal voice lines. He expressed that quips such as “stay frosty” by Phoenix, or “ice-cold" by Viper will add to the Holiday cheer. A Valorant developer, u/tehleach, expressed his interest in the idea.

Seasonal voice lines in Valorant for seasonal events?

The discussion regarding seasonal voice lines sparked in the comments section of a Reddit post over on r/VALORANT.

Fans expressed their joy as well as suggested some tit-bits to improve upon in the comment section. u/tehleach has been conversing, answering questions, but most importantly, having a fun time with fans.

They've been suggesting small things such as the agent selection screen and the process of claiming the special gun buddy to improve on in the limited time mode.

One such fan suggested the addition of voice lines for seasonal events. The voice lines would add to the characteristics of the agents and make the event more fun.

He said:

“I feel like Phoenix saying stay frosty or viper going ice cold could add some seasonal flair.”

u/tehleach expressed his interest in the idea and said that even though it won’t be possible to add it mid-event, he would certainly keep the idea in mind for any possible future events.

He also clarified that there aren’t any current plans to bring back the Snowball Fight game mode and that the development team will be looking into how the mode is received.