Valorant‌ ‌devs‌ ‌reveal‌ ‌intricate‌ ‌details‌ ‌regarding‌ ‌the‌ ‌creation‌ ‌of‌ ‌Prime‌ ‌2.0‌ ‌design

In the upcoming update on March 2nd, Valorant developers are set to release the Prime 2.0 skin bundle.

The Prime skin bundle first came out on June 2nd, 2020, on a selected number of weapons. Since then, Prime skins have been a fan-favorite in Valorant. Valorant has always been unique with its weapon designs, be it the Prime series or the Elderflame skin bundle.

With the next iteration of Prime skins, developers of Valorant want to add more to the previously existing skins without changing the basics of the Prime bundle.

Grab the Prime skin bundle before it's gone! Available until 2:00 PM PT on June 12. pic.twitter.com/6WwQnI86TR — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 10, 2020

Developers talk about the design of Prime 2.0 skins in Valorant

When asked about the inspiration behind the Prime 2.0 skin bundle, the senior weapon artist of Riot, Chris Stone, had this to say:

“We know that players love the Prime skins. It’s one of the most popular skin lines in the game! With Prime 2.0, we wanted to continue the theme that players love of Prime 1.0 while revisiting the design to give it a fresh new look.”

The goal behind the creation of the Prime 2.0 skin bundle was to enhance the legacy of the existing Prime skins by revisiting the design to make it look brand new and up-to-date.

The devs spent a lot of time designing the intricate details to amplify the inlaid emissions, the exposed inner mechanics covered in glass, FX, and audio by adding more premium features to the skins.

They wanted to keep it the same but also make it look brand new. According to Chris Stone, it will be like upgrading from a sportscar to a hypercar.

Image by Riot Games

Challenges faced during the designing process

The biggest challenge in designing the Prime 2.0 skin bundle was the fundamental idea upon which it was built. Evolving the skin without losing the essence of the previous Prime bundle was quite a task.

Chris Stone had this to say:

In terms of color, originally in development, Prime 2.0 was rich dark blue, gold, and white, but after looking at it with the team for a while, it didn’t feel premium enough. I ended up going back in to adjust the textures and I’m happy where it landed with black, gold, and white. We also made the decision to not include Prime’s signature purple accent color this time around. We felt the more aggressive shapes clashed with the softer foregrip elements where the purple was previously present on the Vandal, Guardian, and Spectre. By preserving the other key Prime design elements, we feel the Prime//2.0 will still feel cohesive as a collection while offering something new and exciting for players.