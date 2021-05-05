Valorant Episode 2 Act 3: Top 5 Agents for Competitive solo queue in Breeze

While Valorant is a team game, players often like to play solo for a unique experience. Breeze is one of the sought-after maps in Valorant. But climbing into a Competitive solo queue on Breeze can be tough without the right Agent.

There are a total of 15 Agents. They have been assigned a unique set of abilities that make them the ideal pick for a particular map. Hence, team composition plays a vital role in Valorant’s Competitive mode, especially in a solo queue.

Breeze was introduced in Episode 2 Act 3. However, Competitive matchmaking is not yet available. Nonetheless, it will be difficult for players in the solo queue when the mode becomes available.

The map features wide-open spaces that favor long-range encounters over close-quarter skirmishes. Playing a Competitive solo queue on Breeze won’t be too hard with the right Valorant Agent. The following are the top five Agents that players should consider in a Competitive solo queue on Breeze.

Top 5 Valorant agents to climb competitive solo queue in Breeze

#5 - Skye

Skye can dominate the match with her abilities. Apart from Sova, Skye is a great initiator agent to play in Breeze.

Her Guiding Light ability is probably the most powerful in her kit. It allows the players to take a quick peek around corners. Skye’s Trailblazer and her ultimate, Seekers ability allows her to damage and track the enemies in Valorant. She can also support her teammates by healing them with her re-growth ability.

#4 - Cypher

This agent is one of the best sentinels in Valorant, with tricky abilities that are fun yet hard to master. The Moroccan information broker can track their opponents. His strength lies in stopping enemies from flanking with the use of his Trapwire and Spycam. Moreover, he has Cyber Cages in his kit, which can safely stop aggressive pushes and push enemy sites during the attack.

Cypher can also find the remaining enemies with his Neural Theft by using it on a dead enemy. Hence, all his abilities effectively track the enemies on a big map like Breeze.

#3 - Yoru

Yoru is known for teleporting and faking. Playing this agent on a map with multiple entrances is effective enough to confuse the enemies. Yoru’s Fakeout ability can help the player to play mind games with the opponents. His Gatecrash and Dimensional Drift abilities are best for Breeze.

Playing with Yoru in Breeze can be beneficial in a solo Competitive queue when the player has to clutch.

#2 - Jett

Jett is probably the best agent to play in Valorant’s Breeze. Her Dash ability allows her to take over the game with the Operator while being on the defense side.

Jett can take easy peeks from uncommon spots on the map and quickly rotate to other sites with her Updrift and Tailwind abilities.

#1 - Omen

One needs a big brain IQ to play with Omen, to control the minds of the enemies in Valorant.

Omen’s teleport ability allows him to move to higher grounds or go to another, which is effective in a huge open map like Breeze. Other than that, Omen can also control the sites with his smoke and paranoia abilities.

