Valorant Episode 2 release date, possible release time for each region and Yoru intro mix

Valorant Episode 2 is going to be a massive content drop for the game, including a new agent, Yoru, a new battle pass, and a lot of new cosmetics items.

Several notable Influencers have already experienced Episode 2 and Yoru first hand. As for the rest of the world, the time of Episode 2's release isn’t confirmed yet. But it can be speculated and deduced from previous launches.

Shout out to all the content creators who joined us for the capture event and shared their first impressions of Yoru. pic.twitter.com/STiTJfSCkt — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 10, 2021

Valorant Episode 2 possible release time

Valorant Episode 2 is scheduled to launch on 12th January 2021. Valorant has confirmed a live stream on January 11, 10 AM PST. The stream will likely see developers breaking down design, Agents, gun skins, and esports. With Yoru already confirmed, the entire battle pass being leaked, and a rumor of a new ranking system, there is a lot to look forward to.

Join us for a live stream hangout January 11, 10AM PST on https://t.co/rDsTuLSxsf to learn what's new in Episode 2. Devs breakdown Competitive, design, Agents, gun skins, and Esports with host @FionnOnFire. pic.twitter.com/Z8fNtXdvtU — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) January 4, 2021

Episode 2 will debut with patch 2.0 for valorant. The patch is expected to be available to download simultaneously across the world. Based on previous patch launch timings, the launch time for patch 2.0 can be speculated about.

Possible time of patch 2.0 release

PST 08:00 AM 12/01/2021

EST 11:00 AM 12/01/2021

GMT 04:00 PM 12/01/2021

IST 09:30 PM 12/01/2021

JST 01:00 AM 13/01/2021

Even though release time is unconfirmed at the moment, the live stream on January 11th will hopefully clarify it.

Multiple influencers are quite excited after the Valorant Yoru event by Riot Games.

Hands-on with Valorant's newest agent, the reality-bending Yoru. https://t.co/08ZGhp1mcF — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) January 9, 2021

I got the opportunity to play episode 2 early, thanks to @PlayVALORANT! I honestly think I found my brand new main, here are all of his abilities and all the cool new stuff you can find in Episode 2! https://t.co/8e16C2xev4 #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/WYG2KbzlVp — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) January 9, 2021

Valorant Yoru Intro mix debuts

To celebrate the launch of Yoru, a duelist from japan, Valorant Japan teamed up with AK-69 and Masayuki Kojo, a bujinga artist, to create a Yoru intro mix.

The video features AK-69’s music with brilliant bujinga art by Masayuki Kojo.

Fans are extremely excited about the debut of Yoru. Yoru has the possibility to change the entire dynamic of the game, as this is the first time players would be able to 5-stack duelists in a team.