Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass revealed: All you need to know about the latest skins and player cards

With the arrival of Valorant Episode 3 Act 1, developers have come up with another set of Battlepass items.

Like previous Battlepasses, this one also has various free and premium collectibles that players can look to unlock throughout the new act. Premium collectibles can be obtained by purchasing the pass which costs just 1,000 Valorant Points.

Here is the full list and the items that will be available with the Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass.

The new K/TAC melee (Image via Riot Games)

List of Battlepass unlockables in Valorant Episode 3 Act 1

Like all previous Battlepasses, Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass also has 10 different tiers with a special Epilogue Tier. Here is the full list of items from this Act's Battlepass.

Tier 1:

Premium Items:

K/Tac Sheriff 2X Island Dream Side View Buddies 10X Radiant Points Feel The Rush Player Card Jigsaw Ares

Free Items:

Snowbirds Player Card New Title

Tier 2:

Premium Items:

Pump Action Spray Static Spray Cracked 10X Radiant Points Naked OP Player Card Monarch Shorty

Free Items:

Episode 3 Act 1 Buddy

Tier 3:

Premium Items:

Save Player Card Max Money Spray 10X Radiant Points One Direction Buddy Jigsaw Judge

Free Items:

10X Radiant Points New Title

Tier 4:

Premium Items:

Monarch Bucky Force Player Card Sorry Sova Spray 10X Radiant Points K/Tac Bulldog

Free Items:

Rank Up Spray

Tier 5

Premium Items:

Killjoy! I Choose You! Spray 10X Radiant Points Rubber Ducky Buddy Static Spray Anchor K/Tac Vandal

Free Items:

Dropoff Player Card 10X Radiant Points

Tier 6:

Premium Items:

No Pen Spray 10X Radiant Points Surprised Spray KAY/O Player Cards Monarch Frenzy

Free Items:

Icy Crate Buddy

Tier 7:

Premium Items:

Best for Last Schema Card 10X Radiant Points K/Tac Buddy No Guardian Spray Jigsaw Guardian

Free Items:

10X Radiant Points New Title

Tier 8:

Premium Items:

Sand Sculpture Spray Island Dreams Buddy Roti Boatie Palyer Card 10X Radiant Points Monarch Marshal

Free Items:

Rank Down Spray

Tier 9:

Premium Items:

10X Radiant Points Testing Grounds Player Card Kick-Clutch Spray Too Heavy Spray K/Tac Operator

Free Items:

The Key to Ancient Mysteries Buddy

K/Tac Operator(Image via Riot)

Tier 10:

Premium Items:

Spray Salmon Nigiri Buddy Player Card 10X Radiant Points K/Tac Meelee

Free Items:

Jigsaw Ghost Cosmic Connection Player Card

Epilogue:

Premium Items:

Cracked Spray 10X Radiant Points 10X Radiant Points 10X Radiant Points Naked Op Gold Player Card

These are all Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 items. Players will get these items after leveling up by collecting XP.

Edited by Gautham Balaji