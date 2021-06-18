Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass revealed: All you need to know about the latest skins and player cards

With the arrival of Valorant Episode 3 Act 1, developers have come up with another set of Battlepass items.
Like previous Battlepasses, this one also has various free and premium collectibles that players can look to unlock throughout the new act. Premium collectibles can be obtained by purchasing the pass which costs just 1,000 Valorant Points.
Here is the full list and the items that will be available with the Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass.
List of Battlepass unlockables in Valorant Episode 3 Act 1
Like all previous Battlepasses, Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass also has 10 different tiers with a special Epilogue Tier. Here is the full list of items from this Act's Battlepass.
Tier 1:
Premium Items:
- K/Tac Sheriff
- 2X Island Dream Side View Buddies
- 10X Radiant Points
- Feel The Rush Player Card
- Jigsaw Ares
Free Items:
- Snowbirds Player Card
- New Title
Tier 2:
Premium Items:
- Pump Action Spray
- Static Spray Cracked
- 10X Radiant Points
- Naked OP Player Card
- Monarch Shorty
Free Items:
- Episode 3 Act 1 Buddy
Tier 3:
Premium Items:
- Save Player Card
- Max Money Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- One Direction Buddy
- Jigsaw Judge
Free Items:
- 10X Radiant Points
- New Title
Tier 4:
Premium Items:
- Monarch Bucky
- Force Player Card
- Sorry Sova Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- K/Tac Bulldog
Free Items:
- Rank Up Spray
Tier 5
Premium Items:
- Killjoy! I Choose You! Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Rubber Ducky Buddy
- Static Spray Anchor
- K/Tac Vandal
Free Items:
- Dropoff Player Card
- 10X Radiant Points
Tier 6:
Premium Items:
- No Pen Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- Surprised Spray
- KAY/O Player Cards
- Monarch Frenzy
Free Items:
- Icy Crate Buddy
Tier 7:
Premium Items:
- Best for Last Schema Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- K/Tac Buddy
- No Guardian Spray
- Jigsaw Guardian
Free Items:
- 10X Radiant Points
- New Title
Tier 8:
Premium Items:
- Sand Sculpture Spray
- Island Dreams Buddy
- Roti Boatie Palyer Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- Monarch Marshal
Free Items:
- Rank Down Spray
Tier 9:
Premium Items:
- 10X Radiant Points
- Testing Grounds Player Card
- Kick-Clutch Spray
- Too Heavy Spray
- K/Tac Operator
Free Items:
- The Key to Ancient Mysteries Buddy
Tier 10:
Premium Items:
- Spray
- Salmon Nigiri Buddy
- Player Card
- 10X Radiant Points
- K/Tac Meelee
Free Items:
- Jigsaw Ghost
- Cosmic Connection Player Card
Epilogue:
Premium Items:
- Cracked Spray
- 10X Radiant Points
- 10X Radiant Points
- 10X Radiant Points
- Naked Op Gold Player Card
These are all Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 items. Players will get these items after leveling up by collecting XP.