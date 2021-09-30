Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: Expected start date and possible updates

Each Valorant Episode follows the same rule: Create three major updates named Acts. Even though Episode 3 Act 2 came out on September 8, 2021, fans are already excited to know what’s coming next.

Valorant has seen the addition of one new agent named KAY/O, along with a new map called Fracture, with Episode 3 - Act 1 and 2 updates respectively.

For the final major update for Valorant’s Episode 3, Riot Games hasn’t revealed much about it. Despite multiple rumors and leaks regarding what would be coming to Valorant in the near future, there is no official news out yet.

Here’s everything players need to know about the possible release date for Valorant’s next major update and what it could bring to the game.

When is Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 expected to release?

Every Act in Valorant usually lasts for approximately two months and moves on to the next one. Act 2 was released globally on September 8. If Riot Games follows the same trend, it's expected that the final Act for Valorant's Episode 3 will be released somewhere around the first week of November.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Night. Market will go live on September 29 at 5pm PT, and ends October 12 at 5pm PT.



You never know what will be on offer at Night. Market, and weapon vendors rarely offer the same prices twice. Visit the in-game store tab to see your offers now. https://t.co/zBft1FqIvM

Valorant Night Market went live on September 29. Based on the previous trend, the release of Night Market gives ACT 2 two weeks to end. The plausible scenario has sent fans into a tizzy.

However, this cannot be confirmed as Riot Games might extend the Act to allow players adequate time to grind for rewards.

Possible updates for Valorant Episode 3 Act 3

Recently, Riot Games teased a small image pointing towards a new character. The teaser includes a cup of coffee and a business card kept right next to it. What’s interesting is the fact that the teaser has a gold accent going on in the picture, showing off a bit of a high-born attitude.

Valorant's next agent "Deadeye" was spotted in the Year One Anthem video. (Image via Riot Games)

There have already been multiple rumors regarding a new agent codenamed “Deadeye,” who was teased in the Valorant Year One Anthem video. Valorant has confirmed that the next agent coming to the game would be a Sentinel, who will focus on “mechanical outplay.”

Some fans have speculated that the agent's nationality is French, something that players have guessed based on the reveal video for the map Fracture.

floxay @floxayyy New agent is likely called "DeadEye" as seen on their gun. New agent is likely called "DeadEye" as seen on their gun. https://t.co/iQMTvtC2yc

Riot Games has keenly followed the trend of releasing one map and one agent per episode. However, there is a high chance that the new agent will be making his way into the game with the next update. The reason being that, Deadeye was teased in the Year One Anthem video just like the map Fracture, which was released with Act 2.

