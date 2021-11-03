Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 full changes: Map changes, new bundle set and more

Valorant is one of the most popular tactical first-person shooters in the market. It has a dedicated player base and the developer interacts with them frequently in order to further improve the game.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 has come to an end and fans have shown a great deal of excitement for the Act 3 update that came out yesterday. The update was supposed to feature a new agent, but their addition will be delayed by two weeks. A few changes have been made to the Fracture map as well. The update also features a new Battle Pass along with some bug fixes.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 updates include nerfing the Classic and introducing Agent Chambers

Valorant, much like other games, will look to stir the game meta with every update it puts out. Constantly shifting the game meta is refreshing for players who are always on the lookout for the best available strategy.

New agent: Chamber

Valorant’s latest update was supposed to feature a new agent called Chamber. However, Riot Games has announced that the agent is in the works and will be delayed by two weeks. That being said, fans have access to information about the upcoming agent as his abilities have been revealed.

Weapon update

Valorant has decided to nerf the Classic. The weapon was found to overperform in mid- and close-range gunfights when the player was jumping, running or walking. Consequently, the overall accuracy of the weapon has now been reduced when the player performs these actions.

Map update

Riot Games has made a few changes to Fracture. The site B barrier has been pushed back towards Attacker Side Bridge, making it easier for defenders to contest the area. Defender barrier A Rope has been shifted to the top of the ropes, giving Sentinels room to prepare better for the upcoming round. Hall entrance to B main had a long sight line, which needed to be disturbed. To do so, the developer has added a piece of cover in Attacker Spawn.

About the Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battle Pass skins

The Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 Battle Pass can be purchased for 1,000 VP. It will feature player cards, dozens of skins, gun buddies and sprays. It includes three skins, namely Goldwing, Genesis and Aero.

The Goldwing skin is available for Classic, Judge, Ghost and Ares. These skins are for those people who like a clean minimal look. It’s got the classic combination of gold and black with accents of red.

Similar to the Goldwing line, the Genesis skins are also gold, but they offer more detail and have a bright pink glow with some engravings. The Genesis skin is available for melee, Operator, Bucky, Bulldog and Shorty.

Aero constitutes simpler skins with multiple color options that include red, pink, green and purple. This skin is available for Spectre, Phantom, Guardian and Frenzy. The Valorant Battle Pass also includes gun buddies and sprays. There are a total of 13 sprays, some of which make references to Keanu Reeves, Futurama and more.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 bundle skin

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Valorant recently launched a new bundle skin called "Radiant Crisis 001". The bundle skin will be available for 7,100 VP. It has a comic book-like esthetic and is available for melee, Phantom, Spectre, Bucky and the Classic. Along with this, the update features an Arcane Collector's Set as well.

Edited by Sabine Algur