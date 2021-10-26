Valorant episode 3 rank distributions

Riot Games’ free-to-play first-person competitive shooter Valorant has gained a universal appeal for its easy-to-pick-up, hard-to-master gameplay. The game perfectly balances ability-based tactical gameplay with weapon-based skillful gunplay.

Valorant is easily one of the most played esports titles. In addition to the international league known as the Valorant Champions Tour, massive esports communities worldwide regularly play ranked mode to increase to push their ranks.

Riot aims to distribute gamers amongst the ranks fairly to make sure the rank-based matchmaking pairs with equally skilled players. So here’s take a look at the current ranking distribution in Valorant Episode 3.

A look at the ranks in Valorant Episode 3

Valorant has seven ranks (Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal), with the top 500 players ranked as Radiant. Their performance in each match is measured by RR, or rank rating, which affects the rank.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Episode 3 Act 2 goes live! Patch 3.05 brings ability damage updates for three Agents, Rank distribution adjustments, and new bonus XP for Premium Battlepass owners. Read it here: riot.com/3BKL9Q8 Episode 3 Act 2 goes live! Patch 3.05 brings ability damage updates for three Agents, Rank distribution adjustments, and new bonus XP for Premium Battlepass owners. Read it here: riot.com/3BKL9Q8 https://t.co/4C4TndIMMN

Iron

Iron 1 - 1.7%

Iron 2 - 2.8%

Iron 3 - 5.7%

Bronze

Bronze 1 - 6.8%

Bronze 2 - 9.1%

Bronze 3 - 9.5%

Silver

Silver 1 - 11.6%

Silver 2 - 10.4%

Silver 3 - 9.8%

Gold

Gold 1 - 8.6%

Gold 2 - 6.2%

Gold 3 - 4.8%

Platinum

Platinum 1 - 3.8%

Platinum 2 - 2.5%

Platinum 3 - 1.9%

Diamond

Diamond 1 - 1.5%

Diamond 2 - 1.1%

Diamond 3 - 0.8%

Immortal

Immortal 1 - 0.7%

Immortal 2 - 0.3%

Immortal 3 - 0.2%

Radiant

Radiant - 0.1%

As evident from the percentile distribution, a majority of the player base is confined between Bronze (25.4%), Silver (31.8%), and Gold (19.6%), with Silver 1 (11.6%) having the maximum number of players in a single rank.

Target rank distribution in Valorant (Image by Riot Games)

When comparing the current rank distribution to the targeted rank distribution Riot shared during August’s Ask Valorant, it seems like the current curve closely resembles the targeted rank distribution.

Although there is still a rank disparity, especially in the lower ranks of Iron and Bronze, Valorant is expected to balance that out in the coming days.

