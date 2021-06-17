Valorant Episode 3 Reflection Act 1 Battlepass arrives with patch 3.0 update

The Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 battlepass brings together 3 brand new weapon skin sets to collect, along with new sprays, gun buddies, and player cards.

With every new episodic act, Valorant introduces a new battlepass to grind through and unlock new cosmetic items. The items range from weapon skins and gun buddies to player cards and sprays.

With the upcoming Episode 3 Act 1, Valorant introduces a new battlepass with new cosmetic items to collect, alongside the new Initiator, KAY/O.

Valorant Episode 3 Reflection Act 1 introduces a new battlepass for players to grind. Similar to previous battle passes, Episode 3 Act 1 introduces 3 new weapon sets.

Senior Producer Preeti Khanlokar said regarding the battlepass,

As with every battlepass, we always want to create content that appeals to a wide and diverse audience. A player might not love every single thing in the battlepass, but there should always be at least one thing that they absolutely love. For this pass, we wanted it to feel very much like a reflection on the past because it’s been one year since the game launched. That’s why we created the K/TAC and Jigsaw gun skins as callbacks to our lore and agents. Lately, we’ve also tried to just create stuff that players will find funny, like the“Too Heavy” and “Clutch or Kick” sprays. If we’re cracking up over something, we hope that players will find it funny too, like some of the memey Jett sprays we’ve done in the past

The battle pass consists of both free tiers and paid tiers, the latter of which players can unlock with 1,000 VP. With the sprays, the Valorant design team further embraces the meme culture by introducing fun sprays that reference community activities.

Here are the winners of the Karma Give Back Bundle!



Purchase the bundle from June 22–July 8, and 50% of the proceeds from Weapon skins and 100% from accessories in the Give Back Bundle, will go towards the Riot Games Social Impact Fund, in partnership with Impact Assets. pic.twitter.com/pXyiXsaMXO — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 16, 2021

Battlepass mechanics include squad boosts for the first time. Players in the same party will earn more XP. The squad boost will be available from 22nd June to 7th July 2021.

Squad boost distribution is as follows:

Party of 1: 0% Bonus XP

Party of 2: 8% Bonus XP

Party of 3: 12% Bonus XP

Party of 4: 16% Bonus XP

Party of 5: 20% Bonus XP

Players can’t wait to jump in and unlock all the amazing cosmetic items in the Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 Battlepass.

