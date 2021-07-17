Valorant episode 3 tier list: the best agents in the game 

Valorant might have similar gunplay to CSGO, but Valorant’s agent utilities make the game much more complex in nature. Valorant came out over a year ago and provided multiple agents through updates over time. The game currently has 16 playable agents.

It is hard to say which agents are the best. However, taking opinions from various players, a tier list can be formed based on an average player’s experience. This article will deal with a tier list for every agent in Valorant after the 3.01 patch.

Valorant Tier List after 3.01 Patch

The tier list will be broken down into 4 tiers.

S-tier agents in Valorant

Jett

Jett from Valorant (Image via Riot)

In the past, players debated Jett’s effectiveness. With the latest 3.01 patch, that debate comes to a rest. In recent professional matches, players have proved Jett to be a deadly entry fragger for players with good aim.

Viper

Viper from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Viper is currently a meta agent and a good team has to make good use of her skills. Viper might not be the agent for those planning solo queuing unless they know all the best lineups for her abilities.

Sova

Sova from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Sova’s recon arrows are great for gathering information, but only if the player knows where to put them. Sova's intel gathering utilities make him a must in almost all Valorant matches.

A-tier agents in Valorant

KAY/O

KAY/O from Valorant (Image via Riot)

KAY/O’s loadout kit makes him extremely powerful. The latest agent’s suppression abilities disable the opponents' utilities, putting them in a tough situation. As of now, KAY/O is not much picked, as players are still exploring him.

Killjoy

Killjoy from Valorant (Image via Riot)

So far, Killjoy's ability to distract opponents with turrets while planting the bomb has proven lethal. Her loadout is unique and powerful, making her a great agent for any team.

Sage

Sage from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Sage has the ability to wall off areas and catch her enemies off guard, forcing them to reveal their position. Her slow orbs can help players defend points or gather information. Despite a recent nerf to her abilities, Sage is still a good choice.

Reyna

Reyna from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Reyna was one of Valorant's best Duelists until she was nerfed to the ground. Even after the nerf, her loadout remains quite powerful for a duelist. Nothing much changed for her after Valorant’s 3.01 patch.

Omen

Omen from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Omen possesses powerful abilities, but being unpredictable is essential. His smokes are very useful, and along with his paranoia ability, he is excellent for blinding enemies lurking around corners. To properly use Omen in Valorant, players must be creative and original.

B-tier agents in Valorant

Skye

Skye from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Skye receives a small nerf which also brings a slight buff with Episode 3 update. After the 3.01 patch, Skye hasn’t seen much of an improvement. However, she still makes a great information-gathering agent with a bit of duelist elements.

Breach

Breach from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Breach is one of Valorant's most complex agents, so players need to keep a few things in mind while playing as him. In an uncoordinated team, Breach’s abilities can have a negative impact on teammates.

Raze

Raze from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Initially Raze was one of the best Duelists in the game, but over time players got concerned about her damage-focused utilities, and got she nerfed substantially. With 3.01 it is noticeable that her pick rate has declined when compared to other duelists.

Cypher

Cypher from Valorant (Image via Riot)

While Cypher used to be one of the best agents in the game for gathering information, his nerfs and recent meta changes with the 3.01 patch have severely reduced his effectiveness.

Pheonix

Phoenix from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Phoenix has always been a great agent when it comes to choosing a duelist. His ultimate Run It Back allows him to run into the site effortlessly. Its a great ability for aggressive players with little risk involved.

Brimstone

Brimstone from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Brimstone’s smokes are quite different than smoke from other agents. Brimstone’s smoke drops from the sky, keeping Brimstone’s position even after deploying smokes. Brimstone is still a viable pick for players who like to play it safe and smart after the 3.01 patch.

C-tier agents in Valorant

Astra

Astra from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Astra makes a great addition to any team who likes to go inside sites with surprise. However, Astra gets quite vulnerable when using her abilities and always needs someone to stay by her side.

Yoru

Yoru from Valorant (Image via Riot)

Yoru being a duelist doesn’t offer much in comparison to someone like Phoenix or Jett. He even has a relatively low pick rate, because of his lack of effectiveness in a team. To make him viable in a team, Yoru surely needs a much-required buff.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji