Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Disruption's Battlepass arrives with patch 4.0 update

Valorant's Episode 4 Act I is set to arrive this Tuesday and fans are already excited to get their hands on the new update. With the arrival of the patch 4.0 update, the developers are ready to introduce another new Agent, Neon.
With every Act, developers come up with a new Battlepass mission filled with exciting gifts and rewards. Players can expect the same for Valorant Episode 4 Act I as well. They will get a brand new Battlepass which includes three weapon skin bundles, sprays, gun buddies, player cards, etc.
Valorant Episode 4 Disruption Act 1 introduces a new Battlepass
Valorant developers are set to introduce a new Battlepass for players to grind at the commencement of Episode 4 Disruption Act 1. Regarding the Battlepass, Riot's Senior Producer Preeti Khanlokar said,
"We leaned a lot more into holidays with the previous Battlepass, so we decided to have some holiday fun with this one as well. That’s why we’ve included so much more Valentine’s Day-themed content through the “Be Mine” cards as well as a few other Valentine’s items."
"We’re also continuing several series, such as the Unstoppable // Sage Card, the Bind Schema Card, and the Chicken Out buddy (he was a chicken dinner in the last Battlepass, so now you’ll see that he’s okay)."
The Battlepass will have free tiers, as well as paid tiers. Players can claim items from paid tiers by spending 1,000 VP. Here is the list of key items from the upcoming Episode 4 Act I Battlepass:
Free Rewards:
- Velocity Shorty w/ Variants
- Operation: Fracture Player Card
- Valentine's Tactics Player Card
- Chicken Out Gun Buddy
- Lost Connection Spray
Paid Rewards:
- Velocity Karambit w/ Variants
- Schema Vandal
- Velocity Phantom w/ Variants
- Hydrodip Frenzy
- Unstoppable // Sage Player Card
- Be Mine Valentine’s Day Player Card series
- Big Brain Gun Buddy
- Nice One Spray
Considering the massive success of the previous iterations of the Battlepass, and looking at what the upcoming one has to offer, players are excited to grind the Battlepass to collect the rewards and the items.