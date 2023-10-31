Valorant Episode 7 Act 3: All weekly missions and total XP

Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 has commenced, and players worldwide can hop into this game's official server to try out its latest offerings. With this new Act, a fresh Battlepass has been introduced. Valiant Hero, a new Premium edition skin bundle, has also entered the game. As the icing on the cake, a new Duelist Agent named ISO also joins the roster of characters.

Although this character inclusion is this Act's highlight, the new seasonal Battlepass still stands out due to its extravagant nature. At a cost of just 1,000 Valorant Points ($10), players can get their hands on a plethora of unique cosmetics. This includes skins, player cards, and more.

However, to redeem every item from the Battlepass, one must accumulate XP throughout the season. And there is no better way to do so than by completing weekly missions. If you're curious to know how much XP you can earn this season, this article has you covered — thanks to information obtained by @Shiick, a beloved Valorant dataminer on X (formerly Twitter).

All weekly challenges in the latest Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant

Expand Tweet

Week 1

Deal 18 000 damage (12,800 XP)

Play 100 rounds (12,800 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (12,800 XP)

Week 2

Kill 100 enemies (12,800 XP)

Purchase 200 items (12,800 XP)

Use 200 abilities (12,800 XP)

Week 3

Get 50 headshots (14,400 XP)

Play 10 games (14,400 XP)

Play 100 rounds (14,400 XP)

Week 4

Deal 18 000 damage (14,400 XP)

Purchase 200 items (14,400 XP)

Use 200 abilities (14,400 XP)

Week 5

Play 10 games (17,600 XP)

Play 100 rounds (17,600 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (17,600 XP)

Week 6

Deal 18 000 damage (17,600 XP)

Purchase 200 items (17,600 XP)

Use 200 abilities (17,600 XP)

Week 7

Play 10 games (17,600 XP)

Play 100 rounds (17,600 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (17,600 XP)

Week 8

Kill 100 enemies (17,600 XP)

Purchase 200 items (17,600 XP)

Use 200 abilities (17,600 XP)

Week 9

Get 50 headshots (17,600 XP)

Play 100 rounds (17,600 XP)

Use 15 ultimates (17,600 XP)

How much XP can you earn through Valorant Episode 7 Act 3 weekly missions?

The amount of XP players can earn through weekly missions can vary with each Act, as Valorant does not have a fixed duration for how long each season lasts. Furthermore, the developers may choose to increase or decrease the total earnable XP based on their plans for that particular season.

In Episode 7 Act 3, players can earn a maximum of 427,200 XP upon completing every weekly mission for nine continuous weeks. In the game's previous season, Episode 7 Act 2, players could earn a maximum of 432,000 XP, roughly 5,000 XP more than the current season.

While this does not make a major difference, it certainly means players will have to spend a bit more time in Valorant's various game modes to earn the XP needed to complete this season's Battlepass.