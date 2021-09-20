Valorant fans demand a Jett nerf ahead of VCT Champions in December

Valorant Champions Tour Berlin came to a glorious end last night with Gambit Gaming claiming bragging rights after a 3-0 win over Team Envy. However, fans want to see a massive nerf to Jett ahead of VCT Champions in December.

Jett is one of the most popular agents in the game, allowing players to dash out of some of the most aggressive attacks. Some of the finest duelists in the competitive scene, including Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Matthew “Wardell” Yu and Mehmet Yağız “cNed” İpek, have acted as prototypes for playing Jett. However, fans believe the agent is overpowered and are asking Riot Games to nerf her before things get unmanageable.

Valorant fans insist Jett is overpowered and must be nerfed

Despite there being other duelists in the game, Jett is the most famous with a little over 84% pick rate at the recently concluded Master's Berlin. The pick rate reiterates the popularity and impact the agent has had on the meta of the game.

A post on Valorant's competitive thread on Reddit gained a lot of traction in the last few days of the tournament.

The comment attracted attention from a lot of other fans. They weighed in on the debate stating how Skye, another popular agent at the Berlin Masters, could fully heal Jett after a quick frag.

Jett's abilities, including updraft and tailwind, allow her to reach impossible locations on the map. This, in turn, allows her to evade incoming attacks or avoid being detected.

Her abilities, coupled with her blade storm, make her a force to be reckoned with. Jett can throw deadly knives at players in Valorant, either all at once or one at a time. More importantly, the knives are renewed upon killing a player, making it easier to grab an ace.

More importantly, Jett can dash even after being stunned, which makes the ability more or less redundant in Valorant.

Even though she is one of the most preferred agents in Valorant, playing Jett is a rather uphill task. However, players like TenZ and ShahZam have shown how dominating the agent can be.

Be that as it may, fans feel the agent needs a massive nerf ahead of Valorant Champions Tour "Champions" later this year. Riot Games has refused to comment on the same, and whether or not it happens remains to be seen.

However, it is highly unlikely that the developers will make any changes to the agent before one of the biggest events of the year.

