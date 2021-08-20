Valorant gameplay guide: How to carry underperforming teammates in Competitive solo-queue

Almost every Valorant player has already faced the problem of having bad teammates on their team. The main problem begins when other players are so bad that the team's fate depends on one person.

For now, it is known by all that Valorant is a competitive shooter game and is mostly taken up by players up for a challenge. However, not everyone can take up this challenge and suffer while playing this game.

The main motive behind playing any game is the goal of winning. To do so, every player gives their best to prove who is better in that game. The story is no different for Valorant, and everyone aims at winning every match they play.

How to carry teammates in Valorant

Carrying doesn’t necessarily mean taking the entire team’s responsibility on one’s shoulder. Rather, it is all about helping the team make things easier for them. There are many ways one player can take the lead to help their teammates with ease.

Boosting self-confidence is crucial when carrying teammates, as it helps in making better decisions and duels. If a player is confident enough to take risks, there are high chances of succeeding. The only issue is overconfidence, as displaying ego hurts teammates, and as a result, players can lose rounds.

Players can also concentrate on taking the first fights and attempting to win them to put the team at an advantage. Outnumbering opponents put pressure on the opposing team, causing them to make rash decisions and lose rounds.

It is recommended to avoid tilting at all costs as players can be negatively impacted by harsh behavior. The players carrying the team need to stay calm and try to boost team morale. Celebrating every team effort helps to boost overall team morale and makes them believe in themselves.

It is not mandatory for everyone to play like an Esports professional player, but playing as a team is the ultimate goal. Whether it is about carrying on Valorant or any other multiplayer game, the rules remain the same for all.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen