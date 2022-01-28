Valorant to get new features in future updates that will seek to eliminate in-game toxicity

Valorant's Executive Producer, Anna Donlon, recently confirmed a new in-game feature to eliminate toxicity is under development on Twitter.

Toxicity, racism, and sexism are some of the key problems that have prevailed in the multi-player games. Similarly, Riot Games' 5v5 tactical shooter players have experienced a number of such instances during matches.

Players can easily go and report such incidents, but that seems insufficient to combat toxic behavior in the game.

Developers have recently brought in a new feature to mute bad words in patch 4.01. Players can blacklist a list of words of their choice to censor them in the game. Similarly, more such features to mitigate toxicity are expected to arrive in future patch notes.

Valorant to get new features to eradicate toxicity in the future, much like in Overwatch, CS: GO and League of Legends

Valorant developers have brought in new systems to make the in-game environment more engaging and healthier for the players. Several punishments and features have been added to target and penalize the toxic players.

On January 26, 2022, a Valorant player with the username, dnosVAL tweeted a suggestion to bring "a trust-factor system or an endorsement system" to Valorant to eliminate issues like toxicity, racism and sexism. This will segregate the players on their behavior and arrange the queues accordingly.

katie 🐸 @dnosVAL Valorant needs to come out with a trust-factor system or an endorsement system so that toxic/racist/sexist people end up only playing against themselves and regular players get to play with regular players :) Valorant needs to come out with a trust-factor system or an endorsement system so that toxic/racist/sexist people end up only playing against themselves and regular players get to play with regular players :)

To that, Anna Donlon responded, stating that such systems are being tested and are under development to resolve the issue.

Anna Donlon @RiotSuperCakes @dnosVAL Just wanted to say I really like where you're going with this idea. There are several systems we're working on & testing right now that we hope will help in this space & whatever we ship will factor in the abuse folks are talking about in replies. Hope we can share more soon. @dnosVAL Just wanted to say I really like where you're going with this idea. There are several systems we're working on & testing right now that we hope will help in this space & whatever we ship will factor in the abuse folks are talking about in replies. Hope we can share more soon. ❤️

Other multiplayers like Blizzard's Overwatch, Valve's CS:GO (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive) and Riot Games' MOBA, League of Legends have similar features to punish the toxic players in the game.

In a trust-factor system followed by CS:GO and Overwatch, players will be divided on the basis of their in-game behavior, and will be placed in the same queues. Whereas in the Endorsement System, players can review their teammates and opponents based on their in-game behavior. The matchmaking will happen at the highest quality level as the toxic players will be segregated.

League of Legends has a similar endorsement-voting system, where players can leave feedback as soon as the match gets over.

Anna Donlon has only informed the system to be in the development phase. There is no official information about the estimated release date of the feature, but further information might be revealed soon.

