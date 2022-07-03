Valorant guide: How to hide Account Level in shooter

The Valorant client today allows players lots of ways to customize their profiles and provides them with a more interactive experience in the pre-game lobby.

One such feature that the shooter currently possesses is allowing users to hide their Account Levels from those not on their friend’s list. Valorant, unlike League of Legends, comes with its own form of leveling system, which scales to Infinitum.

The system was put in place by Riot Games to reward gamers for all their efforts and time spent in the title, allowing them to display their Account Level on the banner and show off how much they have grinded.

However, there are times when readers do not choose to display their Account Levels on the banner. Fortunately, the developers have made it so that fans can hide it from randoms they find in matchmaking, but they will not be able to hide it from those on the friend’s list.

Today’s guide will go over how players will be able to hide their Account Levels in Valorant.

Hiding Account Levels in Valorant from randoms

To be able to hide the Account Level in the shooter, users will need to,

Make their way to the Collections tab in the client, which will be on the very top corner of the screen.

From there, they will need to select the “Player Cards” icon that will be situated on the left-hand side of the menu,

Valorant gamers will then find a tab called “Level border.”

Right below the Player Card, they will notice an option called “Show my Account Level on my player card.”

Disabling this option will display the Account Level display on the player banner, and random teammates or opponents will not be able to able to view their Account Level any longer.

While many in the community might not find hiding Account Level in the shooter a necessary feature, many users feel it’s crucial when minimizing toxicity in the game.

Like any other competitive title, Valorant comes with its fair share of player toxicity. Often, showing random teammates or opponents their Account Levels can lead to disruptive behavior.

Toxic elements often abuse the in-game voice and text chat feature to insult other gamers, which leads to a poor player experience.

Hence, being able to hide the Account Level in the title can significantly reduce the in-game toxicity prevalent in the shooter.

On the flip side, many have voiced concerns that hiding the Account Level aids smurfing, but as smurfing is not against Riot’s rules for the game, there is not much that community members will be able to raise their voice against here.

Smurfing has been an issue in the game since the initial months of its launch, and while the developers have tried to implement certain fail checks in place, the problem is far from subsiding.

