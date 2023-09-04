Valorant Judge tier list: All skins ranked from worst to best

The Judge in Valorant is known for its close-range effectiveness and economic price tag. With this weapon, you can easily one-tap an enemy or a group of opponents with full health and armor without breaking a sweat. The shotgun costs 1800 in-game credits and proves to be really useful during those half-buy or eco rounds.

In terms of cosmetics, the Judge may not have as much variety as other weapons like the Spectre. However, its collection seems to be growing with new additions in every patch.

This article delves deep into a tier list featuring all the Judge skins in Valorant ranked from worst to best.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Valorant Judge tier list: Ranking all skins from worst to best

This tier list is based on multiple factors, such as:

Animation, SFX, and Finisher

Shooting experience

Variants and upgradeability

All the 34 Judge skins are classified into the following different tiers:

D- tier (Not Recommended) C- tier (Below Average) B- tier (Average) A- tier (Good) S- tier (Best)

D-Tier

34) Convex Judge

The Convex Judge is a nonupgradable cosmetic that is purchasable from the in-game store for 875 VP. This skin from the Convex Collection has a white body with green symmetrical textures all over it, giving it a bland look. The lack of exciting elements and design is the reason behind the placement of the Convex Judge at the bottom of the D-tier.

33) Hydrodip Judge

The Hydrodip Judge was released with the Disruption: Act 1 Battle Pass that was available for 1000 VP. Just like the Sensation Judge, the mix of colors didn't suit the shotgun, and there have been better-looking Battle Pass skins In the upper tiers that justified the price. This skin was unlocked at tier 15 of the pass.

32) Piedra Del Sol Judge

The Pedro Del Sol Judge is one of the most bizarre-looking skins in Valorant. It has a weird design with a light-green color combination that fails to charm players. This cosmetic could be obtained from the Dimension: Act 2 Battle Pass, which cost 1000 VP.

31) Outpost Judge

The Outpost Judge shares the same downside as the Rush Judge. This skin is placed in the D-tier because the Outpost version of the Judge has an odd color combination, and the battle scars around it aren't appealing.

This is a non-upgradable skin from the Formation: Act 1 Battle pass that was available for 1000 VP. It was unlocked at tier 20 of the Battle pass.

30) Rush Judge

Rush Judge was first added to the game in Episode 1: Ignition. For non-upgradeable skin, the red, white, and blue color combination of the Rush collection looks very dated and doesn't go well with the Judge shotgun. The lack of novelty in the Rush Judge is the reason it is placed on the D-tier. You can get this skin for 875 VP from the in-game store.

29) Sensation Judge

There’s not much to write about the Sensation Judge because the whirlpool of colors in the weapon looks really cluttered. This skin from the Sensation Collection is on the D-tier for its messy appearance. The Sensation Judge is available on the in-game store for 875 VP.

28) Serenity Judge

The Gold and Jade color combination didn't vibe well with the Serenity Judge, making it sit in the D-tier. This cosmetic was only available in the Ignition: Act 3 Battle pass for 1000 VP and could be unlocked at tier 15 of the same.

C- Tier

27) Polyfox Judge

This cosmetic was part of the Polyfox Collection that was released with the Ignition: Act 2 Battle Pass, which costs 1000 VP. It featured a color scheme of orange and white with an illustration of a fox made of polygons. Hence the name Polyfox.

26) Tilde Judge

The texture of the Tilde Judge is disturbingly out of form and looks similar to a wooden replica of the shotgun itself, leading to an odd and unpleasant appearance of the weapon's cosmetic. This results in the Tilde Judge sitting at the C-tier of the ranking. It was only available on Episode 6 Act 2 Battle Pass, which came at a price of 1000 VP.

25) Iridian Thorn Judge

The Iridian Thorn Judge had a cluttered design, and it almost looked like a nonupgradeable rip-off of the Chronovoid Judge. According to the game's creators, the Iridian Thorn collection was intended to resemble "a fusion between ancient technology and the natural mystery of a rare flower." This may sound good on paper, but it couldn't manage to make a mark in reality. The gun skin could be obtained by purchasing the Episode 5 Act 3 Battle Pass for 1000 VP.

B-tier

24) Daydreams Judge

Priced at 1275 Valorant Points, the Daydreams Judge is a non-upgradeable skin with a colorful, modern-day aesthetic. However, the orange and purple color scheme doesn't help it stand out from the rest, which is why it is in the B-tier. This cosmetic was released as a part of the Daydreams Bundle on August 16, during the Valorant Champions Tour 2023.

23) Varnish Judge

In terms of appearance, the Varnish Judge has a wooden body and leather inserts that look similar to the Luxe Judge. However, it lacks the bold and shiny appearance of the Luxe judge, which is why it is placed on the B-tier. The Varnish Judge was up for grabs in the Reflection: Act 2 Battle Pass for 1000 VP (Battle Pass price).

22) Shimmer Judge

The Shimmer Judge was available with the Dimension: Act 1 Battle Pass. It has a shiny appearance with three variants: Gold, Red, and Teal. However, this cosmetic's shine is less alluring than other skins in the category, which is why it is ranked in the B-tier. The Shimmer Judge came with the Battle Pass, which was priced at 1000 VP (Battle Pass price).

21) Snowfall Judge

As a green-screen cosmetic, the Snowfall Judge doesn't have much to offer as it has a basic snowfall animation of the Christmas season. It might serve as seasonal skin, otherwise, the looks are offbeat. The Snowfall Judge is priced at 1275 VP.

A- Tier

20) Digihex Judge

The Digihex Judge was added with the Evolution: Act 1 Battle Pass that was available for 1000 VP and was unlocked at tier 10. It adds a futuristic tone to the Judge, which is why it sits in the A- tier. The Digihex Judge has three variants: Red, Green, and Gold.

19) Prism III Judge

The Prism III Judge comes with a clean and shiny appearance. Because of its simplicity, the Prism III has made it to the A-tier. As a part of the Episode 2 Act 2 Battle Pass, this skin was available for 1000 VP (Battle Pass Cost) and came in three variants: Pink, Green, and Blue.

18) Smite Judge

The Smite Judge sits in the A-tier because of its electrifying appearance. For only 875 VP, the Smite Judge is a pretty solid purchase as the design fits perfectly with the shotgun and is one of the cheapest versions for it. It features multiple shades of blue with white lightning patterns spread across the weapon.

17) Bound Judge

The Judge skin from the Bound Collection has a similar styling to the Oni skin without the VFX upgrades. However, it has a decent color palette and a combination of organic and metallic elements, enough to earn a place on the A-tier. This cosmetic was available to be obtained from the Episode 6 Act 3 Battle Pass for 1000 VP.

16) Coalition: Cobra Judge

As the name suggests, the design of the Coalition: Cobra Judge is based on a Cobra. It was released with the Episode 4 Act 3 Battle Pass priced at 1000 VP.

In terms of variations, this skin comes with three color schemes: Blue, Orange, and Red. The Coalition Cobra Judge is ranked in the A-tier because all of its variations have a unique and sophisticated appearance.

15) Dot EXE Judge

This is a non-upgradable skin from the Ignition: Act 1 Battle Pass that has a unique texture. The combination of glowing white lines and the black body of the Dot EXE Judge is reminiscent of the popular sci-fi movie Tron: Legacy.

As a result of the minimalistic design approach used in its design, the Dot EXE Judge belongs to the A-tier. This skin was obtainable by purchasing the Ignition: Act 1 Battle Pass for 1000 VP.

14) Jigsaw Judge

Another Battle Pass skin that surpasses its price range, the Jigsaw Judge was part of the Jigsaw Collection that was included in the Episode 3 Act 1 Battle Pass for 1000 VP.

As the name suggests, this skin collection features a jigsaw theme and soft pastel colors. You can equip four different variants that match your favorite Agent in Valorant. Because of the distinct versions, the Jigsaw Judge finds itself in the A-tier.

13) Gridcrash Judge

The Gridcrash Judge looks really premium for a Battle Pass skin and easily is one of the better-looking Judge skins in the game. This version of the Judge is in the A-tier due to its high-end finish. The cost of this cosmetic, which was included in Episode 6 Act 1 Battle Pass, was 1000 VP (Battle Pass cost).

12) Goldwing Judge

The Goldwing Collection was part of the Episode 3 Act 3 Battle Pass and could be obtained for 1000 VP. It has earned its spot here due to its elegant design with gold hues.

11) Undercity Judge

The Undercity Judge was part of the Undercity skin collection released in Episode 4 Act 2 in Valorant. As far as green-screen skins go, the Undercity Judge has a clean design, and it almost looks like a non-upgradable Glitchpop skin. This Judge skin is available for 1775 VP.

10) Divine Swine Judge

This Judge skin was part of the Divine Swine skin set from the Episode Act 2 Battle Pass in Valorant. It has a cute design with a simple animation of clouds moving on the side of the weapon and a light color scheme. This skin was available for 1000 VP (Battle Pass price).

9) Crimsonbeast Judge

The Crimsobeast collection was released with Patch 5.07 in the game. With a price tag of 1775 VP, some people might think the Crimsonbeast Judge is not worth it, but it is definitely a good pick for the fiery design and effects.

8) Team Ace Judge

Leading the A-tier, the Team Ace bundle is themed around the Duelists in the game, namely Raze, Phoenix, Reyna, Jett, and Yoru. With its theme based on Raze, the Team Ace Judge features a design and a yellow and teal color scheme that matches the agent. This cosmetic is priced at 1275 VP.

S-Tier

7) Imperium Judge

Riot Games released one of its most ambitious projects, the Imperium Collection in Episode 7 Act 2 of Valorant. The Imperium Judge cosmetic is a work of art for its graceful and magical design that features a Chinese-themed dragon. This skin has a cool-looking kill banner, kill sounds, and the biggest finisher in the game to date, which is enough to justify its place on the S-tier.

The Imperium Judge also comes in three unique color schemes: Ruby, Pearl, and Obsidian. You can purchase this skin for 2175 VP from the in-game store.

6) Luxe Judge

The luxury leather under the weapon and a single color palette with metallic elements around the weapon make the Luxe Judge a stylish cosmetic. The elegance of the Luxe Judge is the reason why it belongs in the S-tier. This non-upgradable skin is available for 875 VP from the in-game store in Valorant.

5) Celestial Judge

If a calm and soothing theme is your thing, then the Celestial Judge is the right choice for you. The Celestial Collection has a beautiful panoramic animation that easily merits its spot on the S-tier of this list. This cosmetic is nonupgradable and is available for 1775 VP.

4) Kohaku & Matsuba Judge

Considering how simple the skin looks, the Kohaku and Matsuba Judge features a minimal yet elegant design. The tranquil theme Kohaku & Matsuba skin line fits well with the Judge.

The Kohaku and Matsuba Judge deserve a good score despite not being a non-upgradable skin due to its serene aesthetic. This skin is priced at 1275 VP and comes with a dark variant.

3) Chronovoid Judge

The Chronovoid Judge was released with the Chronovoid Collection on September 21, 2022. Just like the Ion collection, this skin line is also based on a sci-fi theme, with a more refined approach. It also features an energy core sitting in the weapon, which appears to be absorbing energy while reloading.

The cutting-edge concept of the Chronovoid Judge makes it a no-brainer for an S-tier position. The Chronovoid Judge is priced at 2175 VP and is a fully upgradeable skin.

2) Glitchpop Judge

The Glitchpop Judge was released with the original Glitchpop collection. It is one of the best options in the S-tier thanks to its funky look and unique sound effects. The Glitchpop Judge is fully upgradeable and can be obtained for 2175 VP from the in-game store.

1) Elderflame Judge

The Elderflame Judge is one of the oldest skin lines in Valorant and claims the top spot of this tier list. The Elderflame skin collection contains a unique reloading animation and a gun skin that is basically a dragon resting on your hands that can fire bullets. The distinctive and timeless theme will always place the Elderflame Judge at the top of this tier. The Elderflame Judge is available for 2,475 VP from the in-game store.