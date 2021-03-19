Latest leak hints at the addition of a Timeout feature in Valorant

Valorant has come a long way from its early beta stage. But as it stands, it is still far from being complete. One aspect lacking in that regard is that Valorant doesn't have a timeout feature.

Even though it can often be shoved under the rug as just another quality of life feature, the availability of a timeout feature is a lifesaver. Whether someone needs an emergency toilet break, or someone needs to reset their router to fix their internet issue, or the food delivery guy is at the door, a basic timeout or pause function can prove to be an integral feature in a multiplayer competitive game.

But this is only one side of the story. The other side will only be clear when the impact of a tactical timeout in an esports environment is pondered over. A brief pause to discuss strategies going into the next rounds can add an incredibly interesting layer of gameplay dynamics in Valorant.

Valorant is getting a timeout feature, latest leak suggests

Timeouts are being added to Valorant | #VALORANT — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 16, 2021

ValorLeaks recently tweeted about the possible addition of a timeout feature into Valorant. Valorant Leaks has stood out as one of the most reliable dataminers in the Valorant community, so there is ample reason to believe that this quality of life feature is going to be added to Valorant in its next patch.

It is undeniable that a timeout feature is integral in a game where the action is so intense that it can be a make or break situation if someone’s connection falters even a little bit. Valorant is a prime candidate for a game where scenarios like this are commonplace.

With the addition of this update, it would be a lot less frustrating for players who would have to reconnect due to minor internet issues and would not be able to play one or two rounds because of that.