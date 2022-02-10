Valorant Mobile reportedly getting a beta soon with a “player invite system”

Valorant Mobile's beta version is expected to arrive soon, as the popular data miner, Mike (@ValorLeaks on Twitter), notified the first-person shooter title's fans on Twitter.

After the massive success of the game in the PC gaming industry, Riot Games' revealed its plan to bring a mobile port for the game last year, in 2021, during its one-year anniversary celebration. The game's player base and esports scene have drastically grown since its release. Thus, fans are eagerly waiting for Valorant Mobile to release soon.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks



> VALORANT Mobile will be getting a beta in the *future*. At the moment, it seems it will be using an invite system for players to invite friends to gain access to the beta. VALORANT Mobile | #VALORANT > VALORANT Mobile will be getting a beta in the *future*. At the moment, it seems it will be using an invite system for players to invite friends to gain access to the beta. VALORANT Mobile | #VALORANT > VALORANT Mobile will be getting a beta in the *future*. At the moment, it seems it will be using an invite system for players to invite friends to gain access to the beta. https://t.co/1xBNzxKWHi

Riot Games have previously done the same for their other popular MOBA game title, League of Legends. They brought Wild Rift as the game's mobile version for players and fans in 2020.

Valorant Mobile's beta release might release in a few months

The popular data miner, Mike, revealed the beta version would soon be released in future, through his Twitter post, with a clip of how the invitation system might look. He also pointed out that players might be able to invite their friends to get access to the beta.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks Invites don't exist now, Beta is probably MONTHS away. So yea just something to look forward too. Invites don't exist now, Beta is probably MONTHS away. So yea just something to look forward too.

The mobile version is under development as many job posts for the game were discovered previously. Furthermore, Anna Donlon, the Executive Producer of Riot Games' tactical shooter, previously mentioned in an interview with Polygon, about the "unique-to-mobile experience" the team is trying to bring out for the player by not just porting the game's PC version to mobiles. Thus, Valorant Mobile is expected to keep its quality stands high for the players and the fans.

Anna Donlon stated:

“The same way that we’re not going to deliver a subpar mobile experience for mobile players, we’re not going to compromise the PC experience either."

There is no other official information from Riot Games authorities about the release of the beta version. Players might get to experience the beta soon, but there is no estimated release date. However, as Mike stated, it's "months away," and fans can expect it to arrive by the end of this year or sooner.

Also Read Article Continues below

More information about the release of the game's mobile version will be released soon in the near future, as players will be able to experience the game on their phones and invite their friends as well.

Edited by R. Elahi