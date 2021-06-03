Valorant Mobile spotted on TapTap store with 200k pre-registrations after Riot's announcement

Valorant devs have recently announced that the game is coming on mobile devices very soon.

Valorant recently completed its one-year journey, and developers have already revealed their future plans with the game. Aside from that, they have already confirmed that Valorant Mobile is coming very soon, and players can enjoy the game on their android devices.

Riot has yet to reveal the details or the official release date of the game. However, players have found a pre-registration link for Valorant Mobile on TapTap today, and more than 200k people have already pre-registered for Valorant Mobile.

Riot confirms that the FPS game #Valorant is coming to mobile.



However, the details remain unknown. https://t.co/Ap3xT2sIRE pic.twitter.com/szjQ0vPnyQ — TapTap (@gamesTapTap) June 2, 2021

Valorant Mobile Pre-registration spotted on TapTap

Valorant’s low specs requirements, along with its ease of approachability, have made the game immensely popular around the globe. For a long time, fans were requesting Riot to bring the game onto mobile devices such as Android and iOS as well as macOS. Riot responded to fans' requests and decided to launch Valorant Mobile in the upcoming days.

However, it is still unclear when the game will be available. Players need to wait for some more time to know the details about the launch of the game.

Today, players have spotted a pre-registration link for Valorant Mobile, and more than 200k players have already pre-registered with the link. It also has 9.6 ratings along with 1.3k reviews.

Valorant Mobile pre-registration link (Screengrab from Tap Tap)

Some players have wondered about the authenticity of the link. Though the page enlists Riot Games Inc., the developers behind Valorant as the provider, nothing has been confirmed from the side of the developers. Screenshots and videos provided with the link are collected from the PC version of the game.

Players can check the link from here.

Fans are excited about Valorant Mobile

Fans are very excited about the upcoming Valorant Mobile since the confirmation from the developers. Earlier this year, Riot made a similar move with League of Legends by introducing Wild Rift and the game gained popularity among the players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India star Naman "Mortal" Mathur tweeted about his excitement.

The tweet reads:

Valorant Mobile has my eyes

Valorant Mobile has my eyes 🔥#ValorantMobile — MortaL (@Mortal04907880) June 2, 2021

Many mobile gamers have enjoyed Valorant in the last few months. It would be interesting to see how those players when Valorant will be available on their Android devices.

Edited by suwaidfazal