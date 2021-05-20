Valorant Oceania Tour 2021 Stage 2 finals schedule and format

After dissolving the League of Legends league for Oceania last year, Riot announced several premier Esports tournaments for the region across its titles, including Valorant.

Earlier this year, after partnering with New Zealand-based Esports broadcast company LestPlay.Live (LPL), Riot made an announcement featuring the Valorant Oceania Tour (VOT) 2021.

Announcing 2021 VALORANT Oceania Tour in partnership with @riotgames



🏆 3 Stages

👉 Pathway to OCE + NA Champions

💰 $10,000 AUD per stage

🌏 Open to players in Oceania



This tour consists of three stages similar to the original Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021. The only difference being, this tour is bound for a specific region that has long been excluded from VCT.

VOT will allow top talents from the Oceanic region to compete among themselves to qualify for the VOT OCE Championship. The best teams will be crowned the Oceanic Champion to compete in the Champions Last Chance Qualifier in late 2021, which will eventually lead them to the all-important Valorant Champions in December.

Currently, the VOT Stage 2 Closed Qualifiers 2 just ended, as eight teams from the two closed qualifiers will compete in the upcoming Stage 2 finals to be held from 3rd June.

Congratuations to the last four teams qualifying for Regional Finals of #VOT Stage 02 via Closed Qualifier #2!
Mindfreak
McBTS
Dire Wolves
Team Nebula
#VOT Stage 02: Regional Finals will be on Thursday 3rd June to Sunday 6th June!

Valorant Oceania Tour Stage 2 Finals format and rewards

The eight participants for the VOT Stage 2 finals that qualified through the two qualifiers are:

ORDER (Closed Qualifiers #1)

Wildcard Gaming (Closed Qualifiers #1)

Straight Outta The Zoo (Closed Qualifiers #1)

Team Bliss (Closed Qualifiers #2)

Mindfreak (Closed Qualifiers #2)

Mc BTS Mac (Closed Qualifiers #2)

Dire Wolves (Closed Qualifiers #2)

Nebula (Closed Qualifiers #2)

The tournament will feature a playoff bracket with all games except the grand finals being played in a best-of-three series format. The grand finals will feature a best-of-five.

All the teams will start in the quarter-finals, making their way to the grand finals. There will be a separate best-of-three series held for the third position team.

The Valorant Oceania Tour 2021 Stage 2 Finals boasts a total of $10,000 (AUD) along with the most critical Valorant Oceania Tour points.

Prize pool of VOT Stage 2 Finals (Screengrab via Liquipedia)

A total of 340 VOT points will be distributed among the eight participating teams depending on their position. These points will allow them to get rankings according to which the top teams will get a direct invite to the OCE Championship later this year.