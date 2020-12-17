Valorant patch 1.14 weapons tier list

Valorant became a fan-favorite within months of its launch.
While the game's agent-driven gameplay is quite fascinating, at its core, it is still a 5v5 competitive FPS esports game, with gunplay as its primary mechanic.
From shotguns to sniper rifles, Valorant’s selection of weapons is quite varied. All these weapons have a unique set of attributes attached to them.
This guide will provide a weapon tier list, along with the cost (in credits) and damage rating for each gun in the game.
Defining each weapon tier in Valorant
S-tier
The S-tiered weapons are the ones with a good cost-to-effectiveness ratio. They are quite useful for both attacking and defending on all the maps.
A-tier
The A-tiered weapons are a bit more situation-driven than their S-tier counterparts. Their cost-to-effectiveness ratio is slightly lower and might not be useful for attacking or defending on certain maps.
B-tier
The B-tier weapons are very much situation-driven. They may not offer the best cost-to-effectiveness ratio but are useful in certain situations.
C-tier
The C-tiered weapons are most useful in an eco round. They can deal quite a lot of damage for less bank.
Valorant weapon tier list
S-tier
Operator
Cost: 5000
Head: 255
Body: 150
Legs: 120
Phantom
Cost: 2900
Head: 140
Body: 35
Legs: 30
Vandal
Cost: 2900
Head: 160
Body: 40
Legs: 34
Ghost
Cost: 500
Head: 105
Body: 30
Legs: 26
A-tier
Bulldog
Cost: 2100
Head: 116
Body: 35
Legs: 30
Spectre
Cost: 1600
Head: 78
Body: 26
Legs: 22
Judge
Cost: 1600
Head: 34
Body: 17
Legs: 14
Sheriff
Cost: 800
Head: 159
Body: 55
Legs: 46
Odin
Cost: 3200
Head: 95
Body: 38
Legs: 32
B-tier
Bucky
Cost: 900
Head: 44
Body: 22
Legs: 19
Marshal
Cost: 1100
Head: 202
Body: 101
Legs: 85
Ares
Cost: 1600
Head: 72
Body: 30
Legs: 25
Stinger
Cost: 1000
Head: 67
Body: 27
Legs: 23
Frenzy
Cost: 400
Head: 78
Body: 26
Legs: 22
Guardian
Cost: 2400
Head: 195
Body: 65
Legs: 49
C-tier
Shorty
Cost: 200
Head: 24
Body: 12
Legs: 10
Classic
Cost: Free
Head: 78
Body: 26
Legs: 22
Knife
Cost: Free
This weapon tier list is subjected to change over time, depending on upcoming patches.