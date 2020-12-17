Create
Valorant patch 1.14 weapons tier list

Riot
Riot's shooter still has gunplay as its very primary mechanic (Image via Riot Games)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 17 Dec 2020, 09:33 IST
Feature
Valorant became a fan-favorite within months of its launch.

While the game's agent-driven gameplay is quite fascinating, at its core, it is still a 5v5 competitive FPS esports game, with gunplay as its primary mechanic.

From shotguns to sniper rifles, Valorant’s selection of weapons is quite varied. All these weapons have a unique set of attributes attached to them.

This guide will provide a weapon tier list, along with the cost (in credits) and damage rating for each gun in the game.

Defining each weapon tier in Valorant

S-tier

The S-tiered weapons are the ones with a good cost-to-effectiveness ratio. They are quite useful for both attacking and defending on all the maps.

A-tier

The A-tiered weapons are a bit more situation-driven than their S-tier counterparts. Their cost-to-effectiveness ratio is slightly lower and might not be useful for attacking or defending on certain maps.

B-tier

The B-tier weapons are very much situation-driven. They may not offer the best cost-to-effectiveness ratio but are useful in certain situations.

C-tier

The C-tiered weapons are most useful in an eco round. They can deal quite a lot of damage for less bank.

Valorant weapon tier list

S-tier

Operator Screengrab via Valorant Store
Operator

Cost: 5000

Head: 255

Body: 150

Legs: 120

Phantom Screengrab via Valorant Store
Advertisement

Phantom

Cost: 2900

Head: 140

Body: 35

Legs: 30

Vandal Screengrab via Valorant Store
Vandal

Cost: 2900

Head: 160

Body: 40

Legs: 34

Ghost Screengrab via Valorant Store
Ghost

Cost: 500

Head: 105

Body: 30

Legs: 26

A-tier

Bulldog Screengrab via Valorant Store
Bulldog

Cost: 2100

Head: 116

Body: 35

Legs: 30

 Spectre Screengrab via Valorant Store
Spectre

Cost: 1600

Head: 78

Body: 26

Legs: 22

Judge Screengrab via Valorant Store
Judge

Cost: 1600

Head: 34

Body: 17

Legs: 14

Sheriff Screengrab via Valorant Store

Sheriff

Cost: 800

Head: 159

Body: 55

Legs: 46

Odin Screengrab via Valorant Store

Odin

Cost: 3200

Head: 95

Body: 38

Legs: 32

B-tier

Bucky Screengrab via Valorant Store
Bucky

Cost: 900

Head: 44

Body: 22

Legs: 19

Marshal Screengrab via Valorant Store

Marshal

Cost: 1100

Head: 202

Body: 101

Legs: 85

Ares Screengrab via Valorant Store

Ares

Cost: 1600

Head: 72

Body: 30

Legs: 25

Stinger Screengrab via Valorant Store

Stinger

Cost: 1000

Head: 67

Body: 27

Legs: 23

 Frenzy Screengrab via Valorant Store

Frenzy

Cost: 400

Head: 78

Body: 26

Legs: 22

  Guardian Screengrab via Valorant Store

Guardian

Cost: 2400

Head: 195

Body: 65

Legs: 49

C-tier

Shorty Screengrab via Valorant Store

Shorty

Cost: 200

Head: 24

Body: 12

Legs: 10

  Classic Screengrab via Valorant Store
Classic

Cost: Free

Head: 78

Body: 26

Legs: 22

 Knife Screengrab via Valorant Store

Knife

Cost: Free

This weapon tier list is subjected to change over time, depending on upcoming patches.

Published 17 Dec 2020, 09:33 IST
Valorant Guide PC Games 2020 Valorant India
