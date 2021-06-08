Valorant patch 2.11 official notes introduce improvements to frame rates as Replication returns

The latest Valorant patch will not be bringing Episode 3 Act 1 as many had hoped it would. Instead, version 2.11 will be looking to make some significant quality-of-life upgrades to the game’s engine.

Valorant patch 2.10 was skipped as there were updates in Epic’s Unreal Engine 4, and players had to wait almost a month for this patch to finally arrive.

The last patch before Episode 3 is a light one, but Patch 2.11 brings some welcome performance updates and bug fixes. Read them here: https://t.co/rESyOmvtju — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 8, 2021

There were a lot of expectations regarding a new Agent, as many thought that patch 2.11 will be bringing Episode 3 Act 1 along with it. Unfortunately, it’s not.

Performance updates will be what are on the cards this time around, and Riot will look to make Valorant even smoother when 2.11 officially goes live. Moreover there will be a lot of bug fixes as well, to both Agents and to the maps.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major updates.

Valorant patch 2.11 official notes

#1. Competitive Updates

Added a Leaderboard search bar to help you find players by name

#2. Modes Updates

Replication is back as part of our modes rotation and will replace Escalation for now

#3. Performance Updates

Improved Client framerate by 1% on average for medium to high spec machines by optimizing abilities, equipment, and weapons in your inventory.

Optimized Agent and Environment mesh clipping calculations

#4. Game System Updates

Fixed fonts for various regional languages to improve readability

Updated ping wheel and radio wheel to ignore non-movement inputs while the wheel is displayed

Fixed an animation issue with abnormal hand positions while equipping weapons

#5. Bugs

Agents

Fixed an issue where Reyna couldn’t sell then rebuy Dismiss ability during Buy Phase

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing an infinite load symbol while viewing a friend’s career.

Fixed several Leaderboard UI bugs.

