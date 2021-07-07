Valorant patch 3.01: Everything known about “Rise of the Sentinels” collaboration

Valorant patch 3.01 is arriving today, i.e., July 7th. As revealed by Riot Games, the timing is going to be similar to their usual update time of 11:00 AM EST (9:30 PM IST).

Patch 3.01 goes out tomorrow 👀. Expect the usual patch times based on your region. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 6, 2021

The publisher drops updates for Valorant every two weeks on a Tuesday. Before today’s update, patch 3.0 featured new agent KAY/O and various in-game changes. This upcoming patch is focused on fixing minor and major issues in-game as of now.

As it is known, July 4th is a national holiday for people living in the United States, thus delaying the patch in the country. Hence, it will be released on a Wednesday rather than on Riot’s usual Tuesday schedule.

The Valorant “Rise of the Sentinels” collaboration

Riot’s FPS might be having its first collaboration project with League of Legends. Speculation was made back when the Valorant Episode 3 launch trailer came out.

In the trailer, a mysterious-looking skin, which KAY/O was holding, was teased.

The new skins might launch with League of Legends’ “Sentinels of Light” event. The ruination-themed skins are great to see and are coming to Valorant with patch 3.01 scheduled for July 7th.

Leaker Mike-Valorleak tweeted recently, showing the new skins that will be added to the game. Both Valorant and League of Legends players are excited about having this new addition to the game.

Upcoming Valorant changes that might be coming with patch 3.01

Valorant players are facing a bug related to the microphone. This bug doesn’t let them communicate in-game, so they are not happy about it.

Communication between gamers has a massive role in Valorant, so having a mic bug is a huge issue. There is a possibility this bug might get fixed with this update.

PLS FIX VOICECHAT ON THIS PATCH, OTHERWISE I WILL NOT PLAY THIS GAME ANYMORE — InsaneNici (@NiciiYe) July 6, 2021

can you please fucking fix my voice comms??? cause like it’s literally impossible to solo que without them — ☆ ☆ ☆ (@EliseAiyana) July 6, 2021

Just Fix the Voice Chat... 😑

Whenever I try to increase or decrease my teammates voice it doesn't do anything and goes again at 50 😑

Cant you guys notice this fking glitch

It's too much annoying and its already a episode since this problem started — STRIX GAMING YT (@STRIXGAMING2005) July 6, 2021

However, no statement has been made by Riot regarding agent balancings with this update. Many players feel KAY/O might be slightly overpowered, and some changes might come to this agent’s suppression ability.

Players are also speculating about a Yoru buff, something that was much needed. Yoru has been the lowest picked agent in Valorant and surely needed a considerable buff. Yoru mains are very excited about his possible buff.

Excited for my main Yoru 🥲 — Mayank Saxena (@mayank24saxena) July 7, 2021

Patch notes? — Shodog (@Shodog_) July 6, 2021

Nothing can be confirmed yet, as these are all leaks, and Valorant hasn’t released any patch notes on their official site. It is yet to be seen what changes the developer team will bring along with this patch.

Valorant servers will be on maintenance to deploy the 3.01 patch. The timings for each region are as follows:

8:00 (8 AM) PDT, Wednesday

11:00 (11 AM) EST, Wednesday

15:00 (3 PM) GMT, Wednesday

20:30 (8:30 PM) IST, Wednesday

00:00 (midnight) JST, Thursday

The timings are speculation as no official timing list has been released on Valorant’s official website or Twitter.

Edited by Ravi Iyer