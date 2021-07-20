Valorant patch 3.02 official notes introduce more fixes to Sage exploits along with KAY/O and Raze bug fixes

Much like the previous update, Valorant patch 3.02 will introduce minor updates to the shooter, primarily revolving around fixing certain bugs and exploits.
With the new patch, Sage will no longer be able to create a sliver peek by planting a Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze. This is quite a welcome nerf to the exploit.
KAY/O and Raze will also have a lot of bug fixes coming their way, while Valorant client will also be receiving a lot of tweaks to the social aspect of the game.
For a more detailed description of the patch, Valorant fans can go to Riot’s official website.
Here is a brief overview of all the changes made in the patch.
Valorant patch 3.02 official notes
The full Valorant update 3.02 patch notes can be found below:
Valorant Game System Updates:
- Changes made to how clipping is calculated, which should result in less clipping overall in the gameplay
Valorant Social Updates:
- Added a space between the Match Rank and Leaderboard Ranking for Immortal+ rankings in the Hover Card UI
Valorant Bug Fixes:
Agents
- Sage can no longer place her Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze to create asliver peek
- “Sliver peek” refers to a very small gap created by sandwiching two things and creating an advantageous line of sight
- Fixed KAY/O’s textures applying themselves to weapons when he is re-stabilized during NULL/cmd(X)
- Removed the ability to place Raze’s Boombot through some walls
Social
- Fixed a bug where the Team-voice volume sliders would always reset to 50
- Fixed a bug where the scrollbar in the Social Panel would sometimes display incorrectly
- Fixed the pixelated border surrounding the Unranked icon in the Hover Card UI
- Fixed an issue where the blurred background would sometimes make friend notes illegible in the Hover Card UI
- Fixed a bug where the VCT Masters Reykjavik Winner Title would get overlapped by the Player Card in the Hover Card UI