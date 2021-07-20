Valorant patch 3.02 official notes introduce more fixes to Sage exploits along with KAY/O and Raze bug fixes

Much like the previous update, Valorant patch 3.02 will introduce minor updates to the shooter, primarily revolving around fixing certain bugs and exploits.

With the new patch, Sage will no longer be able to create a sliver peek by planting a Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze. This is quite a welcome nerf to the exploit.

The mist consumes, but hope remains. The Ruination Collection just hit the shop--pick it up now and claim your crown. pic.twitter.com/Mh1VN2wemz — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 8, 2021

KAY/O and Raze will also have a lot of bug fixes coming their way, while Valorant client will also be receiving a lot of tweaks to the social aspect of the game.

For a more detailed description of the patch, Valorant fans can go to Riot’s official website.

Here is a brief overview of all the changes made in the patch.

Valorant patch 3.02 official notes

What is the best Knife Skin and why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/x7mrA5HhCI — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 15, 2021

The full Valorant update 3.02 patch notes can be found below:

Valorant Game System Updates:

Changes made to how clipping is calculated, which should result in less clipping overall in the gameplay

Valorant Social Updates:

Added a space between the Match Rank and Leaderboard Ranking for Immortal+ rankings in the Hover Card UI

Valorant Bug Fixes:

Agents

Sage can no longer place her Barrier Orb between the pyramids on Breeze to create asliver peek

“Sliver peek” refers to a very small gap created by sandwiching two things and creating an advantageous line of sight

Fixed KAY/O’s textures applying themselves to weapons when he is re-stabilized during NULL/cmd(X)

Removed the ability to place Raze’s Boombot through some walls

Social

Fixed a bug where the Team-voice volume sliders would always reset to 50

Fixed a bug where the scrollbar in the Social Panel would sometimes display incorrectly

Fixed the pixelated border surrounding the Unranked icon in the Hover Card UI

Fixed an issue where the blurred background would sometimes make friend notes illegible in the Hover Card UI

Fixed a bug where the VCT Masters Reykjavik Winner Title would get overlapped by the Player Card in the Hover Card UI

Edited by Ashish Yadav