Valorant patch 3.03 update will allow players to shoot through Radianite crates 

Riot has finally released the details of the upcoming Valorant patch 3.03 and with this new update, developers will be looking to change the meta once again.

In every new update, developers have tried to tweak the meta to make the game more competitive and entertaining. The developers have tried to do the same with the Valorant patch 3.03 update.

An important Viper bug fix, new crosshair settings, and network updates round out Patch Notes 3.03. We also have a note for our Yoru plans. Read it here: https://t.co/15UUojBdfp pic.twitter.com/OjPhtI7YYs — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) August 10, 2021

Players will now be able to shoot through Radianite crates from all angles across all maps in-game.

Riot finally released Valorant Patch 3.03 after almost three weeks and made some big changes in-game to tweak the meta once again. Players will notice these changes on the maps this time.

Valorant has a total of six maps in-game. The maps are as follows:

Ascent

Bind

Breeze

Haven

Icebox

Split

Just like other FPS titles, players can spam through specific walls and crates with specific guns. All the maps are decorated with some radianite crates.

These radianite crates were also spammable but only from specific angles. The developers have changed that with the latest Valorant patch 3.03.

You can now shoot through Radianite crates,with appropriate weapons, from all angles. Previously, you could shoot through some crates from limited directions, but not others.

You can now shoot through Radianite Boxes at all angles. | #VALORANT — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) August 10, 2021

Though it looks like there will be minimal changes, it will surely impact the meta in the competitive scenario. It will be more favorable for the attackers while clearing the site whereas the defender needs to figure out new strategies while holding their ground.

Riot also made some changes to the use of ziplines in different maps.

Updated ziplines to allow the 'Use' key so you can detach at any point

Previously, players needed to press a single key for both using the ziplines and picking gun. It is also very difficult to detach the zipline at any time. However, the upcoming Valorant Patch 3.03 update will allow them to detach the ziplines at any point.

It will be interesting to see how these changes will impact the gameplay. The update will surely tinker around with the game's current state.

