Valorant patch 3.04 official notes introduce changes to Omen’s “Dark Cover” as well as a variety of bug fixes

Valorant patch 3.04 will be the final update that the shooter receives before Episode 3 Act 2 officially goes live.

Therefore, before major changes like expansions hit the game, Riot will not be implementing significant updates this time around

The Valorant developers will be looking to bring a plethora of bug fixes in patch 3.04 while tweaking some parts of Omen’s “Dark cover.” There will also be many quality of life upgrades, specifically on the competitive aspect of the game.

Valorant patch 3.04 official notes

Valorant patch 3.04 official notes

1) Agent Updates

Omen

● Fixed an issue where Omen’s Dark Cover could travel in unintended ways

This Dark Cover bug caused the ability to settle slightly off from where it was

aimed. You may notice a slight change in how the smoke behaves while traveling and settling, but it will now land exactly where the targeting preview shows.

2) Gameplay Tech Updates

Improvements to Performance Stats and Graphs (Settings > Video > Stats)

Added these stats:

Packet loss breakdowns (separate tracking for in/out and packet counts)

Upload data usage and average packet sizes

Packet send/receive rate

Used/Available Memory

Changed display to moving average for some of the noisier stats where instantaneous values aren’t as relevant

Added support for showing both average and max values for some stats

Reduced performance cost for tracking and displaying these stats

3) Esports features

Custom Lobby player order will now persist into Agent select screens and the game for observers.

Tactical Timeouts will now display in the color corresponding to the team that called the timeout (Teal for Defenders, Red for Attackers)

Observers will now correctly see Cypher’s equipped utility in his hand

The white dot above a player’s head in 3rd-person no longer displays for observers

Viper ult will properly display on the observer minimap

There will no longer be a brief flash for observers when swapping player targets or swapping to players after projectile follow

You can no longer interact with the shop during a timeout to avoid spooky vanishing weapons

Observers with minimal HUD enabled will properly follow minimap toggle settings when they are following another observer

Player nameplates no longer persist on the screen for projectile-follow observers

4) Quality of Life

Improved model viewer

We’ve improved how some items appear in the store so you can preview weapons in their full glory! You should be able to see the guns with all of their various parts and effects properly.

5) Social Updates

Fixed a bug where, in some cases, player invites would not disappear after being rejected

Fixed a bug where the Loopback test was not functioning, so you should be able to test out your voice settings once again

6) Bug Fixes

Agents

Fixed a bug where the Nearsight effect is removed when you’re killed inside smokes

Fixed Viper’s fuel will no longer drain after her smokes go down if she is suppressed right as she activates Toxic Screen or Poison Cloud.

KAY/O will no longer equip abilities that have no charges if they were equipped and used right after activating NULL/cmd

Other abilities can no longer be placed on Cypher’s Cyber Cage projectile while it’s in mid-air

Fixed a bug where the buff/debuff timers did not show up for spectators or observers

Fixed a bug where ability UI would show you the suppressed effect visuals if an ally they were spectating at the end of the last round were suppressed.

Gameplay Tech

Fixed an issue that caused attackers to win if all living players died simultaneously before the Spike was planted (e.g., from the same Raze Showstopper)

The defending team will now win in these rare cases since they successfully prevented the attackers from planting.

Behavior is unchanged if either team outlives the other—an elimination victory is awarded to the team that survives longer.

Fixed an issue where turning off “Show Bullet Tracers” turned off everyone’s tracers, including yours.

Toggling the feature off will only hide your tracers, but enemy/ally tracers will still be visible.

Fixed an issue where some settings were not saved properly

This affected Perf Stats & Graphs, as well as some Shooting Range settings.

