Valorant patch 3.06 official notes: Massive Jett nerfs, KAY/O buffs, and map updates

Valorant patch 3.06 is finally here, and this time around, Riot will be looking to bring in a significant amount of meta and gameplay changes to the shooter.

Jett will be receiving some heavy nerfs. Not only will her Cloudburst charges be reduced, but her Bladestorm will no longer re-charge if the 'right-click’ of the ability kills the enemy.

KAY/O has one of the worst pick rates in the game, because of which he will be buffed in Valorant path 3.06. Both Flash and Null will get a significant amount of quality if life updates.

Additionally, there will be some map changes as well, specifically to the five maps, Fracture, Ascent, Bind, Icebox, and Haven.

Valorant players looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 3.06 official notes

1) Agent updates

Skye

Guiding Light (E)

Unequip time after casting or bending Guiding Light’s projectile increased .5 >>> .75

Windup time after activation before the flash goes off increased .25 >>> .3

Seekers (X)

Cost increased 6 >>> 7

KAY/O

FLASH/drive

Duration of windup telegraph reduced 0.5s >>> 0.3s

Duration of windup telegraph reduced on Right Click 1s >>> 0.3s

The audio attached to the in-flight projectile has been removed

NULL/cmd

Does not stop pulsing after being downed

Jett

Cloudburstcharges reduced 3 >>> 2

The reduced charges for her smoke should hopefully make the choice on whether to smoke a choke point, smoke a path for a dash, or make a one-way, a more tactical one.

Bladestorm Right-click/Alternate Fire kills no longer recharge Jett’s kunai

Riot wants to incentivize the high skill primary fire kills while still allowing the low-risk-low-reward burst fire option.

Bladestorm Right-click/Alt. Fire damage changes are reverted, damage and multipliers will mirror the left-click

2) Map Updates

Fracture

Tunnel to Generator/Canteen areas can no longer be bullet penned (a.k.a. wallbang)

One crate on B site is no longer pennable

This should create a safer planting option for attackers, while retaining a riskier, but more powerful option.

Icebox

The crate stack on B site is no longer pennable, this is to create a safer planting option for attackers

Haven

One stack of crates on C site is no longer pennable, this is to create a safer planting option for attackers

Ascent

One crate on A site is no longer pennable, this is to create a safer position on site for defenders

Bind

One stack of crates on A site is no longer pennable, this is to create a safer planting option for attackers

3) Game System Updates

For users of the Public Beta Environment (PBE), your settings for Live and PBE have been split, and your setting should no longer be wiped when going between the two environments

4) Bugs

Map

Icebox minimap and vision cones will now correctly display near B Yellow callout.

Social

Deathmatch penalties will no longer prevent you from getting banned for AFK-ing

