Valorant patch 3.12 official notes: Agent Profiles, Wide Player Cards enabled, Friendly Fire penalty, and more

Valorant patch 3.12 will be looking to introduce a significant amount of quality-of-life updates for players as well as a new form of reporting and penalty system to try and keep in-game griefing and toxicity at bay.

With update 3.12, the players will be able to report players from the selection screen itself, and there will be added systems that detect and punish players who purposely opt into friendly fire.

Moreover, wide player cards will be making a return, and Riot will also be patching in Agent Profiles to allow players to customize keybindings for each of the Agents in the shooter.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed patch description can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 3.12 official notes

1) Game System Updates

Agent Specific Keybinds

We heard you loud and clear. You can now go to the Settings Menu and set different keybinds for each Agent!

Go to Settings >> Controls >> Actions to get started

Added ability to create, delete, and search for keybind profiles for each Agent. You cannot create more than one profile per Agent.

Added ability to copy your default keybindings to a single profile or all profiles at once.

Now when your keybinds are in conflict, you can see what other items the binding is assigned to.

You can revert individual changes made to bindings in each keybind profile. Reverting will reset the keybind to what it was at the time the profile was created.

Social Updates

Report in Agent Select is now live!

Players can now report disruptive players during the pregame. Just hover over the name and click REPORT.

Players can also add others to their friend list if they have a positive experience.

Friendly Fire detection

Progression Updates

Wide Player Cards

After community feedback we are bringing back the Wide Player cards that are shown during the Loading Screens and in the kill banners.

2) General

Integrated select changes and bug fixes for Slate/UI from Unreal Engine 4.26 and 4.27

3) Bugs

Agents

Fixed a bug that caused abilities that consist of a held object to display incorrectly in third person. You’ll notice this fix on Skye, Sage, Jett, Yoru, and Reyna.

Social

Fixed a bug where players were able to spam invite others to party

