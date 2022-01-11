×
Create
Notifications

Valorant patch 4.0 official notes: Neon goes live, ranked changes, map updates, and more

Valorant patch 4.0 official notes brings Neon (Image via Riot Games)
Valorant patch 4.0 official notes brings Neon (Image via Riot Games)
Abhishek Mallick
EXPERT COLUMNIST
comments icon
Modified Jan 11, 2022 08:48 PM IST
Feature

Valorant patch 4.0 will be dropping in a couple of hours. It will bring with it the new Duelist Agent, Neon, along with a significant amount of updates to weapons, maps and the Competitive mode.

While today’s update promises to be a rather chunky one, it won't feature any Agent balance changes. Riot Games will be holding off on that until the next patch.

Get ready for a DISRUPTION. We’re kicking off the first Act of our new Episode with a new Agent, Battlepass, fresh Ranked Act, and more. riot.com/3GhXRIQ https://t.co/P0KcFhG7Hz

Fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 4.0 official notes

Patch Notes 4.00 |#VALORANT playvalorant.com/en-gb/news/gam… https://t.co/wnri0sD1Ob

1) Agent

  • New Agent Neon goes live

2) Weapon Updates

Melee

  • Right click hitboxes are now 1.5x larger. Left click hitboxes are now larger than a right click and have a slightly longer range too.
  • Targets closer to the center of your knife attacks will get hit first, so you still have precision if you need it.
  • Bonus: Knifing walls now have instant feedback when slicing up walls (predicted on the client side)

Spectre

  • Firing error occurs at earlier bullet stages
  • Increased pitch and yaw (vertical and horizontal) recoil multipliers when running/jumping/on ascender from 1.25 >>> 1.5
  • Protected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, decreased 8 >>> 5 bullets
  • Lowering time to switch yaw from .24 >>> .18 seconds

Ares

  • Removed spin up
  • Firing rate increased from 10 >>> 13

Guardian

  • Removed firing rate penalty on ADS (Aiming Down Sight)
  • Added an extra bullet before it enters a recovery curve

Bulldog

  • Hip fire rate increased 9.5 >>> 10
  • Recovery on burst fire improved from .4 >>> .35

3) Map Updates

Neon pushes the tempo, some weapons come out of the shadows, Bind and Breeze get updates—all this in more in VALORANT Patch Notes 4.0. Devour them here: riot.com/34rWskX https://t.co/2mFFXrnqUN

Bind

  • The double stack of cover at short A has been changed to remove a very powerful one-way smoke location that made the area a little too difficult for Attackers to approach.
  • There’s also a small, new bench for a mix up when taking that first peek.

Breeze

  • Increased the width of the A Main choke and removed 50/50s (where you must choose one of two locations an opponent may be located)
  • Added a stack of two crates in cave.
  • Adjusted cover on the back of A Site and extended the pool to the far wall
  • Adjusted curved wall in mid
  • Added cover to the pillar on B Site, blocked off the back site with a new wall, and added a stack of crates to B Wall
  • The new stack of crates limits some angles from B Main, gives you new options when holding or retaking, and should break up some awkward fights that can occur on thin walls.
  • Door on A can no longer be reactivated until it is finished opening or closing

4) Competitive

  • Starting with Patch 4.0, accounts that have yet to play in Ranked are required to reach account level 20 level before they are able to enter the Competitive queue
  • For those that have not yet reached account level 20, but have already played in Competitive queue, you will still be able to play in ranked.

Reduced 5-stack Rank Rating penalty

  • Diamond 2 and below players will see their RR penalty reduced by 25% compared to the current balance. This means the new minimum penalty is 25% reduced gains/losses compared to the previous 50%
  • We only made this change for ranks not breaking into, or on, the leaderboard to help maintain leaderboard integrity.

Increased Map Randomization

  • Increased our map weights, which should lead to an increase in map variety and reduction in map duplicates from match to match
XP for weekly challenges have been increased | #VALORANT Week 1 XP (Per Challenge) : 25480XPWeek 2 - 4 XP (Per Challenge) : 27440XPWeek 5 - 7 XP (Per Challenge) : 29400XP

5) Bugs

Game Systems

  • Fixed an issue where the Signature Kill Counter was not updating visually

Esports Features

Also ReadArticle Continues below

  • Coaches should no longer experience the issue where swapping targets with number keys + mouse clicks occasionally fails.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी