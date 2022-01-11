Valorant patch 4.0 official notes: Neon goes live, ranked changes, map updates, and more

Valorant patch 4.0 will be dropping in a couple of hours. It will bring with it the new Duelist Agent, Neon, along with a significant amount of updates to weapons, maps and the Competitive mode.

While today’s update promises to be a rather chunky one, it won't feature any Agent balance changes. Riot Games will be holding off on that until the next patch.

Fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 4.0 official notes

1) Agent

New Agent Neon goes live

2) Weapon Updates

Melee

Right click hitboxes are now 1.5x larger. Left click hitboxes are now larger than a right click and have a slightly longer range too.

Targets closer to the center of your knife attacks will get hit first, so you still have precision if you need it.

Bonus: Knifing walls now have instant feedback when slicing up walls (predicted on the client side)

Spectre

Firing error occurs at earlier bullet stages

Increased pitch and yaw (vertical and horizontal) recoil multipliers when running/jumping/on ascender from 1.25 >>> 1.5

Protected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, decreased 8 >>> 5 bullets

Lowering time to switch yaw from .24 >>> .18 seconds

Ares

Removed spin up

Firing rate increased from 10 >>> 13

Guardian

Removed firing rate penalty on ADS (Aiming Down Sight)

Added an extra bullet before it enters a recovery curve

Bulldog

Hip fire rate increased 9.5 >>> 10

Recovery on burst fire improved from .4 >>> .35

3) Map Updates

Bind

The double stack of cover at short A has been changed to remove a very powerful one-way smoke location that made the area a little too difficult for Attackers to approach.

There’s also a small, new bench for a mix up when taking that first peek.

Breeze

Increased the width of the A Main choke and removed 50/50s (where you must choose one of two locations an opponent may be located)

Added a stack of two crates in cave.

Adjusted cover on the back of A Site and extended the pool to the far wall

Adjusted curved wall in mid

Added cover to the pillar on B Site, blocked off the back site with a new wall, and added a stack of crates to B Wall

The new stack of crates limits some angles from B Main, gives you new options when holding or retaking, and should break up some awkward fights that can occur on thin walls.

Door on A can no longer be reactivated until it is finished opening or closing

4) Competitive

Starting with Patch 4.0, accounts that have yet to play in Ranked are required to reach account level 20 level before they are able to enter the Competitive queue

For those that have not yet reached account level 20, but have already played in Competitive queue, you will still be able to play in ranked.

Reduced 5-stack Rank Rating penalty

Diamond 2 and below players will see their RR penalty reduced by 25% compared to the current balance. This means the new minimum penalty is 25% reduced gains/losses compared to the previous 50%

We only made this change for ranks not breaking into, or on, the leaderboard to help maintain leaderboard integrity.

Increased Map Randomization

Increased our map weights, which should lead to an increase in map variety and reduction in map duplicates from match to match

5) Bugs

Game Systems

Fixed an issue where the Signature Kill Counter was not updating visually

Esports Features

Coaches should no longer experience the issue where swapping targets with number keys + mouse clicks occasionally fails.

