Valorant patch 4.0 official notes: Neon goes live, ranked changes, map updates, and more

Valorant patch 4.0 will be dropping in a couple of hours. It will bring with it the new Duelist Agent, Neon, along with a significant amount of updates to weapons, maps and the Competitive mode.
While today’s update promises to be a rather chunky one, it won't feature any Agent balance changes. Riot Games will be holding off on that until the next patch.
Fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Valorant patch 4.0 official notes
1) Agent
- New Agent Neon goes live
2) Weapon Updates
Melee
- Right click hitboxes are now 1.5x larger. Left click hitboxes are now larger than a right click and have a slightly longer range too.
- Targets closer to the center of your knife attacks will get hit first, so you still have precision if you need it.
- Bonus: Knifing walls now have instant feedback when slicing up walls (predicted on the client side)
Spectre
- Firing error occurs at earlier bullet stages
- Increased pitch and yaw (vertical and horizontal) recoil multipliers when running/jumping/on ascender from 1.25 >>> 1.5
- Protected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, decreased 8 >>> 5 bullets
- Lowering time to switch yaw from .24 >>> .18 seconds
Ares
- Removed spin up
- Firing rate increased from 10 >>> 13
Guardian
- Removed firing rate penalty on ADS (Aiming Down Sight)
- Added an extra bullet before it enters a recovery curve
Bulldog
- Hip fire rate increased 9.5 >>> 10
- Recovery on burst fire improved from .4 >>> .35
3) Map Updates
Bind
- The double stack of cover at short A has been changed to remove a very powerful one-way smoke location that made the area a little too difficult for Attackers to approach.
- There’s also a small, new bench for a mix up when taking that first peek.
Breeze
- Increased the width of the A Main choke and removed 50/50s (where you must choose one of two locations an opponent may be located)
- Added a stack of two crates in cave.
- Adjusted cover on the back of A Site and extended the pool to the far wall
- Adjusted curved wall in mid
- Added cover to the pillar on B Site, blocked off the back site with a new wall, and added a stack of crates to B Wall
- The new stack of crates limits some angles from B Main, gives you new options when holding or retaking, and should break up some awkward fights that can occur on thin walls.
- Door on A can no longer be reactivated until it is finished opening or closing
4) Competitive
- Starting with Patch 4.0, accounts that have yet to play in Ranked are required to reach account level 20 level before they are able to enter the Competitive queue
- For those that have not yet reached account level 20, but have already played in Competitive queue, you will still be able to play in ranked.
Reduced 5-stack Rank Rating penalty
- Diamond 2 and below players will see their RR penalty reduced by 25% compared to the current balance. This means the new minimum penalty is 25% reduced gains/losses compared to the previous 50%
- We only made this change for ranks not breaking into, or on, the leaderboard to help maintain leaderboard integrity.
Increased Map Randomization
- Increased our map weights, which should lead to an increase in map variety and reduction in map duplicates from match to match
5) Bugs
Game Systems
- Fixed an issue where the Signature Kill Counter was not updating visually
Esports Features
- Coaches should no longer experience the issue where swapping targets with number keys + mouse clicks occasionally fails.