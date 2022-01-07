Valorant patch 4.0 preview: Neon release, massive weapon updates, map changes, and more 

Valorant patch 4.0 is set to go live in a few days' time, bringing with it the first Act of Episode 4 Disruption and the new Agent, Neon.

However, the Duelist will not be the only highlight of the patch, as Riot Games will be introducing a variety of tweaks to maps as well as weapons.

The Spectre will be getting a significant number of changes this time around, as the Valorant developers will be looking to tone down some of its long-distance capabilities.

Breeze, on the other hand, will see a lot of balance updates, and covers on the map will see extensive tweaks. This will take effect to reduce its one-sided nature and make it a bit more competitive for both the Attackers and Defenders.

Competitive queue will also see changes, and newer players will not be able to participate in ranked matchmaking before their accounts hit level 20.

It's important to note here that the updates mentioned below are a preview, hence tentative, and Riot might tweak some of the numbers before the official update next week.

Valorant patch 4.0 early notes

1) Agent changes

Neon

Neon, a new Duelist, will be set to go live next week

2) Weapon changes

Melee updates

Riot will be looking to make Right-click hitboxes 1.5 times larger, with Left-click hitbox now having a slightly longer range than Right.

Targets that are closer to the center of the melee hitbox will get hit first. So players will still need to be more precise even after the increased hitbox range

Specter

Firing errors will now occur at earlier stages.

Riot will be toning down the Specter’s versatility a bit in Valorant patch 4.0, reducing its capabilities at longer distances.

It will also have Increased pitch and yaw (vertical and horizontal) recoil multipliers when running/jumping/on ascender from 1.25 >>> 1.5

Protected bullet count from yaw (horizontal) switching while spraying, decreased 8 >>> 5 bullets

Lowering time to switch yaw from .24 >>> .18 seconds

Hence, while spraying, players will now have a lowered time to switch yaws (horizontal movement), deviations will happen more frequently as a result.

Ares

Ares will get a much-needed buff in Valorant’s Episode 4

Spin up will be removed

Firing-rate will also be increased from 10 >>> 13

Guardian

The Guardian too will be receiving some buffs in the next patch

Its firing rate penalty on ADS (Aiming Down Sight) will be removed

An extra bullet will be added before it enters a recovery curve

Bulldog

Hip fire rate will be increased 9.5 >>> 10

Recovery on burst fire will be improved from .4 >>> .35

Inaccuracy will be accrued when the weapon is re-fired prior to a complete duration of a weapon’s respective Gun Recovery Time. This will help to improve the Bulldog’s efficiency in Valorant’s episode 4.

3) Map changes

Valorant patch 4.0 will see some massive map updates on Bind and Breeze

Bind

The double-stack cover at A will be tweaked to address the on-way smoke that Defenders were able to exploit there. However, the space will allow more play from Sentinels, at the same time giving Attackers more options to push in. one-way smoke location that made the area a little too difficult for Attackers to approach.

A small bench will be added for a mix-up during the first peek.

Breeze

The width of the A-Main choke to remove 50/50s, allowing Defenders to have more options on the site.

Caves will be getting a stack of two crates, this will allow more cove for the attackers when pushing in without affecting the defenders much.

The cover at the back of A-site will be adjusted and the pool will be extended to the far wall. Giving defenders a bit more quality-of-life on Breeze.

Curved wall in mid will be adjusted to remove extra pockets.

Cover will be added to the pillar on B site, offering more play during post-plant situations.

B door cannot be reactivated until it completely finishes to open and close.

4) Competitive changes

Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 onwards players who are yet to play Competitive will not be able to queue up for ranked matchmaking before they hit account level 20.

Riot feels that the ever-increasing Agent pool has made it extremely difficult for newer players to play the game effectively. This is why the shooter will be gatekeeping newer players from playing ranked until they reach account level 20 and have a better grasp of the game’s mechanics.

